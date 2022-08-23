CyberPower Launches Line of 3-Phase Modular UPS Systems

Highly efficient systems provide reliable, scalable power protection for data centers and industrial applications

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and power management products, today announced the launch of its online double-conversion, 3-Phase Modular UPS (uninterruptible power supply) systems which provide industrial-grade power protection in a modular, scalable form factor. The line of UPS systems feature N+X power redundancy to ensure continuous operation and backup power, while the high-density 2U 10kVA/10kW power modules allow for easy installation and service.

"The new line of CyberPower 3-Phase Modular UPS systems marks our entry into the three-phase segment of the UPS market for mission-critical systems, providing protection for data center, industrial and commercial applications. The UPS systems are designed for high-end system environments, ideal for servers, networking equipment, and other electronic devices," said Neil Amundsen, vice president of product and innovation at CyberPower.

The CyberPower series of 3-Phase Modular UPS Systems are available in scalable configurations from 10-20kVA or 10-40kVA to meet current and future power needs and can be installed as side-by-side, stacked, or rackmount arrangement. Cabinets, battery modules, power modules and other system components are configured based on capacity need, connected equipment, and environment.

Importantly, CyberPower 3-Phase Modular UPS systems will only be available through authorized distributors and channel partners.

"This launch supports our 100 percent channel sales model," said Scott Koller, vice president of channel sales at CyberPower. "Unlike our competitors, CyberPower partners will never compete with an inside sales team when selling 3-phase power protection, making us unique in the category. Additionally, we encourage our partners to reach out to our dedicated project engineers when quoting 3-phase UPS systems to get help with everything from optimal configuration to installation services. We believe this combination of channel-only product and expert support is a winning recipe for 3-phase power sales for our partners."

Features of the new CyberPower 3-Phase Modular UPS line also include:

Power module redundancy: N+1 guarantees availability if one power module fails.

System redundancy: N+N redundancy provides an additional layer of reliability by using a parallel configuration of two UPS systems with a capacity of up to 80kVA.

LCD color touchscreen: user-friendly interface features a 7-inch touch-control LCD display panel for system setup, at-a-glance color graphics and indicator lights that provide system information and power conditions.

Hot swappable power and battery modules eliminate down time when performing maintenance or replacing components.

Local and remote monitoring and management of the UPS is available with optional RMCARD205 for up to 50 clients via web browser, command line interface or network management system.

The CyberPower 3-Phase Modular UPS systems are compatible with CyberPower's PowerPanel® Business power management software, providing easy remote monitoring and management of units, including automated shutdown of multiple devices when needed. PowerPanel is available as a free download at www.cyberpowersystems.com.

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit: https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.

