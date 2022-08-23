Phocas Announces New Sage Intacct Integrations and Marketplace Listings

Joint customers globally can gain more insights into their business with Phocas complementing Sage's cloud financial management system

Phocas Software, a business planning and analytics platform for sales, operations, and finance teams, announced a new technology partnership with Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Phocas products are now integrated with Sage Intacct, making it easier for companies to access, analyze, report, and share information in their systems.

The new integrations let business leaders access, understand, and capitalize on the massive amounts of data they collect. More than 100 Sage customers use Phocas to enhance their reporting power and gain deeper insights to make informed business decisions. Sage Intacct helps organizations thrive in today's ever-changing, digital world with seamlessly connected solutions across accounting & ERP, planning, analytics, and payroll. Adding Phocas alongside their ERP system will enable users to consolidate data from various sources, monitor business performance to find hidden opportunities, and improve efficiency and profitability.

"Business leaders today need faster, easier, and simpler ways to understand their data for budget building and forecasting and financial reporting without looking through endless spreadsheets," said Rick Toepfer, senior vice president of global partnerships at Phocas. "With these integrations with Sage Intacct, we provide our joint customers with a more in-depth analysis of their financial statements, budgeting, and forecasting, giving insightful data to make critical business decisions."

"Companies want to access user-friendly data insights for improved business visibility and decision making to gain a competitive edge," said Melody Williams, Sage's Head of Business Development for Sage Intacct. "As part of our partner ecosystem, Phocas' expertise in data analytics, budgeting & forecasting, and financial statements provides our joint customers with increased capabilities to enhance their Sage Intacct deployment and gain more insights into their business."

Phocas Analytics makes it easy to drill down through all levels of Sage Intacct data, from high-level visualization to transactional data, giving users the insights they need to make better decisions. Phocas Budgeting & Forecasting is a user-friendly cloud-based solution that automates the manual budgeting process. Phocas Financial Statements allows finance teams to share financial performance information across the business so people can proactively manage their area's expenses and financial KPIs.

Phocas has three products listed on the Sage Intacct Marketplace, and the integrations are available to all Phocas clients who use Sage Intacct. Phocas Budgeting & Forecasting, Financial Statements, and Phocas Analytics products work seamlessly together to help businesses make more sense of data in real-time.

About Phocas

Phocas is a business planning and analytics platform that empowers companies to make better business decisions. Phocas offers robust solutions for analytics, budgeting and forecasting, and financial statements that work seamlessly together to help businesses report, budget, and act faster by putting data in decision-makers hands. Phocas comes with out-of-the-box metrics, powerful interactive dashboards, and broad functionality to provide immediate benefits and adoption. Users can customize the software to meet their unique analytics and reporting needs. Visit us at www.phocassoftware.com.

