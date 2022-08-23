Appsmith Announces Partnership With Tick9, a Leading UK-Based Business Systems Management Consultancy

Appsmith and Tick9 have announced today that the companies have entered into a partnership that will allow them to help businesses with rapid and custom software solutions.
As part of this partnership, Tick9 will offer a broad array of strategy, consulting, and implementation solutions built on the Appsmith low-code technology platform to help businesses create robust internal applications for various use-cases.
Abhishek Nayak, CEO of Appsmith, said, "We've seen that great internal applications transform business operations and customer experiences. With Appsmith's open source platform and Tick9's consulting expertise, customers now get an end-to-end offering that helps them on their digital transformation journey."
Tick9's customer base spans several industries, covering logistics, manufacturing and recruitment, and has already deployed multiple solutions leveraging the Appsmith platform across use-cases like Sales Management and CRM tools, Manufacturing Product Trials, and Hazard Monitoring, among others.
"Low-code platforms have grown in importance in record time. Organizations are wanting automation, digitisation with integration to their existing platforms as standard. Coupled with agile deployments and a capability to manage, and self host internally, if required. Appsmith fulfills all these requirements and it's become part of our standard offering. We have customers who are building their own production planning applications, apps we have developed for interactive touch screen displays, tablet based Health & Safety and Accident reporting. Appsmith is a Swiss army knife of a solution enabling rapid app development which revolutionizes our clients' intelligent business execution and we are looking forward to our continued partnership," said Steve Fewster, Founder, Tick9.
Frederik Demets, Head of Customer Experience at Appsmith, added that partnerships like this are an integral part of Appsmith's go-to-market strategy and said, "Tick9 are closer to the customer, have a longstanding relationship, and have a deep understanding of the challenges. We provide the platform; our partners provide the know-how."
About Appsmith Inc.
Appsmith enables backend engineers to build internal web apps quickly with a low-code approach. It's open source software provides anyone with access to the software and the opportunity to get involved in the community. The company has offices in San Francisco and Bengaluru, India. For more information, visit https://www.appsmith.com
About Tick9
Tick9 is a UK based data solutions company with a mission to deliver intelligent business execution for their customers. To see more information on Tick9, visit https://tick9.co.uk/
