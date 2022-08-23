athenahealth Ranks No. 58 on Fast Company's Fourth Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that Fast Company ranked athenahealth No. 58 on its fourth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, which honors organizations and businesses that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.

athenahealth earned the recognition for the gender-affirming care product enhancements made to athenaOne®, its cloud-based suite of electronic health record (EHR), healthcare billing, and patient engagement solutions, to help eliminate barriers that transgender and non-binary patients face when receiving healthcare. The new functionality enables more accurate and comprehensive recording and display of patient information – including name used, pronouns, and gender identity, in addition to legal name and sex assigned at birth – throughout the patient journey. The enhancements were made possible by a company-wide effort that included 24 teams that collaborated in a Hack for Health Equity event to identify solutions to address some of healthcare's biggest challenges, and the company's first-ever Codefest, during which more than 100 employees worked together to design, develop, test, and release production-quality features to customers across athenaOne in only five days.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for our commitment to serving our customers through innovation. At athenahealth, we foster a culture of innovation through transparency, collaboration, and diversity of thought," said Chad Dodd, vice president of product management for athenahealth. "Our effort on the gender-affirming care initiative highlights athenahealth's entrepreneurial and mission-driven spirit. We are a team laser focused on creating a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all."

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B, and consumer products and services. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

"This year's list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation."

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list. For more information on athenahealth's innovative culture and award-winning initiative, please visit: https://www.fastcompany.com/90776727/closing-the-health-equity-gap.

