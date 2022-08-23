American Water Charitable Foundation Awards $1.5 Million through Water and Environment Grant Program

Recipients include 36 nonprofit organizations across American Water's national footprint

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today it awarded a combined total of $1.5 million to 36 organizations in 12 states, supporting communities served by American Water through the 2022 Water and Environment grant program.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to partner with organizations across American Water's footprint to provide equitable and accessible projects and programs focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education and water-based recreation," said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. "The Water and the Environment grant program gives us the opportunity to continue to focus on our core passion of water, while engaging community members in learning how every drop counts."

The Water and the Environment grant is part of the Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, which focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. The total award of $1.5 million will support high-impact projects and initiatives that further American Water's commitment to support ESG (environment, social and governance), as well as inclusion, diversity and equity.

Grant recipients impact communities that align with American Water's regulated state subsidiaries in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Regional events to celebrate local efforts, forthcoming.

The 2022 Water and Environment grant recipients are: Bluegrass Greensource Inc., Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson City, Brandywine Health Foundation, City of East Ridge, Coalfield Development Corporation, Downtown Country Christmas Festival Inc., Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition Abandoned Mine Reclamation, Falls of the Ohio Foundation Inc., Friends of the Lower Appomattox River Inc., Friends of the Occoquan, Friends of the Pittsburgh Urban Forest, Friends of the Water Conservation Garden, Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, Hazelwood School District, James River Association, Kanawha State Forest Foundation Inc., Lehman Sanctuary, Mount Lebanon Nature Conservancy, Nature Conservancy, New River Conservancy, North Branch Land Trust, Pennsylvania Resources Council, Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, River Action Inc., Sacramento Splash, Stroud Water Research Center Inc., Tatums Garden Foundation Inc., Tennessee River Gorge Trust Inc., Tippecanoe County Partnership for Water Quality, Towson University, Watershed Coalition of the Lehigh Valley, Waterways, West Virginia Land Trust Inc., Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Whitwell Elementary School and Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge.

Due to the volume of grant applications received, each application was evaluated on a competitive basis as we strive to fund programs with a strong impact and measurable outcomes within our funding priorities.

Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation and the 2022 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, including grant opportunities focused on Workforce Readiness and STEM Education here.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company's ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water AWK is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

