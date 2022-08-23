Experience the New … Telcobuy is Now TBX

Telcobuy rebrands with a future-forward name, logo and launch of new website to represent its evolution of technology services that are driving elevated experiences for global service providers and their customers

Telcobuy, a division of World Wide Technology (WWT), has announced a name change to TBX, signifying a more expansive set of capabilities and offerings. TBX is a technology solutions provider with $500 million in revenue that proudly serves major communications and media companies, including AT&T, Charter, Comcast, Verizon, and others. TBX has rebranded itself to better represent its purpose: to be a center of excellence for its people, customers, and partners to come together and create dynamic, valuable experiences for all. The launch of the TBX brand today demonstrates the company's evolution as a trusted advisor to global service providers and commitment to innovative, integrated solutions from its humble start as a distributor of IT products in 1999.

"Our strength is the ability to innovate and integrate products and services, creating solutions that best serve the business needs of service providers, their customers, and communities," said David L. Steward, Founder and Chairman of WWT (and its subsidiaries), the largest Black‑owned company in the United States.

"Innovation is at the center of that ability requiring a team that understands and embraces diversity, equity and inclusion, a quality that our customers are also striving to incorporate into their own workplaces and communities," Steward added.

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion are essential to innovation because they foster stronger business outcomes. Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion for TBX is unshakable, the same as it is across World Wide Technology," Steward said.

Over the past 22 years, TBX's business and capabilities have grown and expanded to continually meet the needs of its customers in an increasingly complex and ever-changing services-provider landscape. With this brand evolution, TBX demonstrates the company's sharp focus on helping customers accelerate profitable growth for their business, allowing them to exceed expectations and ultimately provide a seamless end-customer experience.

"For more than two decades, TBX has been a valued partner to our customers, helping them transform their operations and achieve unparalleled experiences for their customers," said Tonya Stopke, Senior Vice President at TBX. "As private mobility and the adoption of 5G spurs innovation and growth for service providers and their customers, our new name recognizes the critical role we continue to play in our customers' growth journeys by delivering transformational experiences that go beyond expectations."

TBX is a technology and business solutions provider, offering a full suite of services and products to global service providers for the entire technology lifecycle. From solution conception to product comparison and testing, to global supply chain, contract management, and beyond, TBX takes a consultative, bespoke approach to help organizations transform their business, monetize technology, accelerate time to market and yield incredible economic results.

In addition to decades of experience serving the world's largest global services providers, TBX offers a remarkable set of capabilities and resources, including more than 4 million square feet of warehouse, distribution, and integration space, and a collaborative innovation ecosystem to compare, design, build, and deploy innovative, integrative technology solutions for customers, partners, employees, and communities around the globe. Key to this ability is TBX's history of strong relationships with more than 100 OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) partners, including Cisco, Dell EMC, Fortinet, Jupiter Networks, among others.

About TBX

Founded in 1999, today, TBX is a visionary, end-to-end technology solutions provider that drives deeper customer experiences through connectivity. Serving large public and private organizations, we specialize in transforming service providers, media businesses, and cable organizations. TBX's expertise and capabilities, coupled with its ability to deploy solutions at scale, helps customers meet both their technology and business outcomes. Based in St. Louis, TBX employs over 200 employees and achieved $500 million annual revenue in 2021.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $14.5 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its 4 million square feet of global warehousing, distribution and integration space. With over 8,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 11 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership for diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005595/en/