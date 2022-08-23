Ygrene Launches New Home Improvement Loan Solution

For the First Time, Consumers Can Compare PACE Financing & Unsecured Loan Options Side-by-Side, And Apply With No Impact to Their Credit Score
Ygrene, one of the nation's leading property improvement financing companies, today announced the expansion of its residential product portfolio beyond PACE (property assessed clean energy) financing. Building on the July announcement of new, substantial private investment by two of its original investors, Lightyear Capital and Virgo Investment Group, Ygrene will now provide offers to unsecured home improvement loans nationwide through third-party partnerships.
Providing access to unsecured loans dramatically expands Ygrene's ability to support homeowners as they seek to secure financing to upgrade and strengthen their properties. Already a trusted resource for property improvement financing for over a decade, the unsecured offering allows those that are ineligible for PACE financing to pursue other financing options.
Homeowners can view unsecured loan offers in just sixty seconds, and for the first time in the industry, they can also compare estimated monthly payment quotes for PACE and a selection from a group of over thirty traditional home improvement lenders – an empowering first step in choosing the financing that's best for their project and budget.
"We're committed to making property upgrades accessible and affordable for every homeowner, and by adding unsecured loans to our residential product line-up, we're taking an enormous step toward realizing that vision," said Jim Reinhart, President and CEO of Ygrene. "While PACE financing continues to connect us to tens of thousands of homeowners who need critical energy efficient, renewable energy, and storm protection property upgrades, we are thrilled to be able to assist homeowners who do not live in a community that offers PACE with the financing they need to make their homes safer and more comfortable."
Ygrene's unsecured offering is a win-win for property owners and contractors. Homeowners can compare offers from multiple lenders without a hard credit pull, secure up to $250,000 in financing for all types of upgrades, and receive funds within one to four business days – ensuring a quick start to their project. And there are no contractor fees.
To apply or for more information visit www.Ygrene.com/home-improvement-loans.
About Ygrene
Ygrene's award-winning property improvement financing, with built-in consumer protections, delivers greater choice for home and business owners by providing access to affordable financing for energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, storm protection, seismic resiliency upgrades, and much more. In addition, Ygrene financing is a proven, successful tool for supporting public policy initiatives -- at no cost to local government. By providing nearly $3 billion of private capital to more than 500 local communities, Ygrene funded projects have created an estimated 57,000 job years and invested millions into local economies across the U.S. Learn more at ygrene.com.
