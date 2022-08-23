Arkansas Municipal League Selects Origami Risk Core Suite to Drive Efficiency in Workers' Comp, Auto and Property Insurance

Shared Risk Pool Leveraging Origami's Multi-Tenant SAAS P/C Insurance Suite To Streamline Policy Administration, Billing, Claims Management

The Arkansas Municipal League (AML) has selected Origami Risk's multi-tenant SAAS P/C platform for policy administration, billing and claims management for its workers' compensation, commercial auto and property insurance programs.

Origami's platform offers AML a variety of tools and functionality for policy administration, claims management, billing, loss control and advanced analytics that will enable it to provide more robust services with greater speed and efficiency to hundreds of cities and towns throughout the state.

"In working with Origami, we are leveraging a versatile, state-of-the-art technology platform to streamline administration and enhance the functionality we're able to provide to our cities and towns, including improving their ability to assess risks, enhance safety and respond to the needs of employees," said Jeff Melton, general manager - IT Services at AML. "This is truly a win-win for the League, the leaders of our cities and towns, and their workers – both now and well into the future."

"In addition to our billing and policy administration capabilities, AML is leveraging Origami's standard claim packages for workers' compensation, commercial auto, and property. All are configured for fast and efficient implementation with true speed to value and integrate with existing technology infrastructures," said Christopher Bennett, president, Core Solutions division, Origami Risk. "These capabilities are among several innovative solution sets we've developed to help carriers, pools, program administrators and other insurance providers drive efficiencies across critical functions, meet customer needs and improve overall performance."

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About Arkansas Municipal League

The Arkansas Municipal League is a service and advocacy organization for the municipalities of Arkansas. The League offers its programs and services to 500 cities and towns in the state and was created to assist cities with information and representation in the public affairs of our state and nation. To learn more, please visit www.arml.org. The Municipal League Workers' Compensation Program (MLWCP) was established in 1985 to help cities and towns meet their statutory responsibilities for on-the-job employee injuries and loss-of-time claims. The Municipal Vehicle Program (MVP), Part I, is an optional program whereby participating municipalities can pool their resources and provide liability protection on their vehicles. MVP Part II allows municipalities the option of carrying physical damage coverage on their vehicles on a pooled, self-funded basis. The Municipal Property Program (MPP) is an optional program whereby participating municipalities can pool their resources and provide all risks protection for their buildings and contents.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.

