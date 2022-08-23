Lone Star Analysis Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year

Annual list ranks America's fastest growing private companies

Lone Star Analysis, a trusted provider of leading-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics, and guided artificial intelligence solutions, is honored to be featured on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list.

"Lone Star's reputation and growth is based on the success we've been able to bring to our customers, as well as the continued curiosity of our team which drives innovation in unique areas of interest," said Steve Roemerman, chairman and CEO, Lone Star Analysis. "Making the Inc. 5000 list for a second time showcases just how much our expertise and solutions are valued and serves as a great milestone as we set our sights on further developments through the rest of this year and beyond."

The prestigious list, which serves as a hallmark for entrepreneurial success, acknowledges private companies' ability to grow exponentially in their markets over the course of three years. Companies on this year's list were ranked according to percentage of revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Lone Star's revenue increased by 81% during that period. After evaluating the 5000 companies listed, the average median growth rate was 230% and the final revenue reached was $317.6 billion. Collectively, the honorees, with 2,917 of them being repeat title holders, added 1,179,282 jobs, further displaying determination to improve their designated industries.

Lone Star has experienced a number of successes since 2018, with several new branded solutions and software titles, including MaxUp® which delivers predictive and prescriptive asset analytics, and TruPredict® strategic pricing software. Additionally, the company's revenue growth has led to office expansions, staff increases, numerous industry awards, and a significant increase in new clients. From 2020 to 2021 alone, Lone Star grew its client base by 51%. In 2019, the company secured a round of funding from HCAP Partners, a relationship that resulted in another round of investment in late 2021. In addition to expanding its Addison, TX office for a second time, the analytics provider launched subsidiaries in the UK and Norway, focused on growing the company's operations and offerings throughout Europe. These notable strides further strengthen Lone Star in its mission to help clients make smarter decisions faster.

