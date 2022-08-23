MerusCase Speeds Up Payments Process for Law Firms with Launch of Native Payments Platform

Today, MerusCase, the leading law practice management software tailored for workers' compensation, employment and labor, and insurance defense firms announced the release of their all-in-one payments platform, MerusPay. This native online payments capability expands the range of features in one of the most robust legal case management solutions in the market, allowing MerusCase users to now compliantly process payments without the need for additional third-party applications.

"We've seen time and time again the tremendous impact that a native payment processor can have on the productivity and cash flow of a law firm," said Mayowa Oyebadejo, VP of Marketing at MerusCase and its parent company, Paradigm. "We know that law firms that use online payments get paid up to 70% faster, and have significantly better collection rates than firms who don't utilize online payments. With MerusPay, our customers will be able to capture these benefits through an in-house solution that provides them the efficiency they need while removing the burden of complex and costly third-party solutions."

Starting today, MerusCase customers will have the ability to activate MerusPay for free in their accounts and gain access to a seamless payment experience that allows clients to pay via credit card, debit card, ACH, or eCheck from anywhere, and at any time. With transparent pricing, zero hidden fees, and no monthly memberships — MerusPay provides a cost-effective payment option that is 100% compliant with IOLTA, the ABA, and all 50 state bar association guidelines for accepting payments online. The feature also provides MerusCase users with greater transparency into their billing process through in-depth tracking and reporting on the full lifecycle of every payment.

"It's no surprise that the needs of legal clients are evolving rapidly, and the growing majority of today's clients want the flexibility to source and pay for legal services online," said Marie Burgess, VP of Product Management. "The introduction of MerusPay enables MerusCase customers to directly address an increasingly important desire for their clients while also streamlining one of the most friction prone parts of their jobs."

MerusCase is Paradigm's fourth product to launch a fully native payments platform, following PracticePanther, Bill4Time, and the recent launch of LollyLaw's LollyPayments.

About MerusCase

MerusCase is the leader in cloud-based legal practice management software for workers' compensation, employment and labor, and insurance defense firms. Founded in 2008, MerusCase offers users a versatile and HIPAA compliant solution for case management, document automation, time tracking, billing, calendar, and email. The company's fully-integrated solution, coupled with best-in-class customer support, enables lawyers to automate their practice and get more done in less time.

About Paradigm

Paradigm offers a suite of legal software solutions to help lawyers manage, automate and grow their firms. Paradigm's four leading platforms — PracticePanther, MerusCase, LollyLaw, and Bill4Time — offer fully native practice management, payments, and accounting functionality to law firms across the spectrum of practice area and business need. At Paradigm, we are fast-paced, ambitious and unified by a common vision to build the best legal technology products in the world.

