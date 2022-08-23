GE Appliances Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

GE Appliances, a Haier company, announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the 2nd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience. View the GE Appliances profile on the Great Place to Work website.

This year, 78% of employees said GE Appliances is a great place to work – beating the national average of 57% for a typical U.S.-based company by 21 percentage points. Results also showed 87% of employees said they felt welcome upon joining the company.

"Our employees go above and beyond to make not only the world's best appliances but to inspire us with their creativity, ambition and dedication every single day," said Kevin Nolan, president and CEO of GE Appliances. "We know that building world-class appliances for our customers and owners starts with world-class people behind our products—and we appreciate all that our employees do. At GE Appliances, we strive to offer a culture and experience that supports the ideas, aspirations, and wellbeing of everyone and helps us become the employer of choice for top, diverse talent globally and across the U.S."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that GE Appliances is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

GE Appliances believes in putting people first. In addition to a comprehensive and flexible benefits package, including on-site health and wellness centers, the company offers several programs that help employees focus on the health and wellbeing of their families. These include its award-winning "WellWithin" initiative and a paid parental leave policy providing up to 12 weeks leave for new parents.

The company has also earned the "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality" five years in a row from the Human Rights Campaign and has been ranked in the top 20 as one of the "Healthiest Workplaces in America" by Healthiest Employers for the past five years.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances strives to make the world a better place and is committed to leading in the communities where its 14,000 employees live and work. A purpose-rooted and passion-driven organization, GE Appliances believes there is always a better way. Its corporate headquarters is in Louisville, Ky., and it sells products under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE® Appliances, Haier, and Hotpoint brands. Its appliances, which are in half of all U.S. homes., include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, water filtration systems, water heaters, wine & beverage centers, and small appliances.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

