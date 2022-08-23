Attorney James Magazine Earns Prodigious Award

Acclaimed Attorney Recognized for Exemplary Personal Injury Litigation in 29th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®

James Magazine was recently selected for inclusion in the 29th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for his relentless dedication to his clients in their personal injury cases. Best Lawyers has been regarded as the most credible measure of legal integrity and distinction in the United States. Recognition by Best Lawyers symbolizes excellence in practice. Their founding principle remains unchanged since 1981 "The best lawyers know who the best lawyers are."

Phillip S. Greer, the CEO of The Best Lawyers in America®, personally wrote to Mr. Magazine to congratulate him:

"Dear James L. Magazine, I write to you to congratulate you on having been selected by your peers for recognition of your professional excellence in the 29th edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for your work in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs."

This recognition comes after Mr. Magazine recently opened a new location for his boutique law firm in Spring Hill, Florida, launching a unique approach to car accident attorney services and one-on-one personal injury litigation.

Individuals in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Hernando, and Pasco counties are often dissatisfied with mega legal offices that provide little to no personal attention and take months to arrive at settlements. Mr. Magazine opened his new branch to meet the clear need for a personal injury attorney who is available, approachable, works fast, and provides diligent, one-on-one care to individuals who've recently been through life-changing accidents and injuries. Mr. Magazine's latest award is a testament to his ongoing dedication to providing unmatched service for those who have been injured.

About Magazine Law Group: Bringing more than 30 years of experience to the Tampa Bay Area, Magazine Law Group specializes in personal injury, wrongful death, accidents caused by others' negligence, and accidents, injuries, and deaths caused by defective or harmful products. Known for his attention to detail, around-the-clock availability, and ongoing service to clients well beyond the settlement date, Mr. Magazine has litigated everything from car accidents to pharmaceutical malfeasance. In addition to his recent award from The Best Lawyers in America®, Mr. Magazine has received accolades like the Lifetime Achievement selection to America's Top 100 Attorneys.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005098/en/