Kymeta Corporation Announces New Board Member and Advisor to Board

Aerospace Industry Veteran Nicole Piasecki Joins Kymeta's Board of Directors and Retired Lt. General Fran Beaudette is Added to the Company's Board of Advisors

Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com), the world's leading company for flat panel antennas, announced today the addition of retired Boeing executive Nicole Piasecki to its board of directors. The news comes in light of Steve Spengler's retirement from the board after serving for five years.

Piasecki is a seasoned executive with over 35 years of experience in both rotary and fixed wing aircraft at Boeing and United Technologies. She has held key positions including Head of Marketing for the Boeing Commercial Division and President for Boeing Japan. In addition to Kymeta, she also served as Chairman of the Board at Seattle University and a board member of Weyerhaeuser Company, Howmet Aerospace, and BAE Systems. Piasecki has previously served on the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Federal Aviation Authority Management Advisory Board, and the US Department of Transportation Future of Aviation Advisory Committee.

In addition to welcoming Piasecki, Kymeta has added Lt. General (retired) Fran Beaudette to the company's Board of Advisors. General Beaudette spent 32 years in the US Army, most recently as the head of USASOC, a thirty-six thousand Soldier command responsible to man, train, organize and equip the US Army's Special Operations. He joins Kymeta bringing real world experience of using Kymeta's products in the field with special operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nicole and her expansive experience in the commercial aviation industry to our board of directors," said S Douglas Hutcheson, Executive Chairperson and Co-CEO, Kymeta. "Her voice and expertise is perfectly suited for helping Kymeta advance our goal of unlocking the potential for global satellite and cellular broadband communications while on the move. We'd like to also thank Steve Spengler, who recently retired, for his contributions to our board. His leadership and advocacy for Kymeta will be sorely missed."

Hutcheson continued, "The years of experience that of Lt. Gen (retired) Beaudette are well aligned as Kymeta continues to drive ahead in both the land mobility and littoral marine environments in support of latest defense requirements. He brings the insight of what is required down range and the support logistics to insure we meet the mission requirement. We are honored to add him to our Board of Advisors to guide our business ahead."

"I'm excited to bring my decades of experience in engineering, technology and aviation to help further Kymeta's goal of bringing broadband connectivity to anyone, and from anywhere in the world," said Nicole Piasecki. "Whether at sea, on land or in the air, Kymeta's unique product offerings are the future for space, aviation, military, government and commercial partners."

Welcoming Piasecki and General Beaudette to Kymeta comes as the company celebrates its 10-year anniversary. Spanning industries such as government, military, land mobility, maritime, and public safety, Kymeta continues to grow its stake across the industries it serves through groundbreaking research and product line of connectivity solutions.

