DataLink Leads Round Table Session at RISE West 2022: Provides Manager-Level Perspectives on Interoperability and Value-Based Workflow

DataLink Software (DataLink), a leading provider of integrated population health applications and value-based care performance management solutions, today announces its participation at RISE West 2022, Los Angeles, CA, August 31-September 2, 2022, the premier senior leadership conference bringing together forward-thinkers in the managed care space. Danielle Hajeski, director of business operations and interoperability, DataLink, will host an interactive round table titled Quality Attestation Module, Thursday, September 1st, 5:20-6:20 PM.
"Attendees will come away from this session with valuable insights on ways to achieve interoperability, ensure care quality and streamline workflow, as well as guidance that enables providers in value-based care environments to shed administrative burdens and enhance financial performance," says Hajeski.
This is also an opportunity for participants to learn about functionality unique to the DataLink Evoke360 platform which offers a 360-degree view of the patient and is built from a mindset of true data transparency.
"Evoke360 is a management solution offering comprehensive insights related to chronic conditions, pharmacy, laboratory tests, gaps in care, social needs, HEDIS® and risk adjustment metrics," explains Hajeski. "This extraordinary clinical, operational and social determinant data platform provides visibility into all health plan operations in one point-of-care solution."
Hajeski leads the 20-minute interactive discussion that presents best practices related to chart documentation, HCC code capture and audit readiness at both the provider and health plan levels:
- Creating streamlined abstraction workflow for quality gap closure
- Providing automated gap closure through interoperability to reduce leakage
- Ensuring real-time quality gap information for providers at the point of care
From risk adjustment and quality performance to documentation and HCC coding practices, the Rise West 2022 conference offers the opportunity to meet industry peers, hear from experts and exchange ideas in an open and collaborative environment.
About DataLink Software
Founded in 2001, DataLink is a healthcare technology company that empowers better health by delivering real-time data aggregation, EHR connectivity, dynamic dashboards, and reporting to payers, providers and care partners. DataLink promotes the collaboration of multiple stakeholders across the care continuum, providing a holistic, real-time view of the entire spectrum of patient data. Its intelligent, data-driven solutions drive value by reducing the cost of care, improving quality scores, ensuring risk adjustment accuracy, and simplifying healthcare navigation. For more information, visit www.datalinksoftware.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005153/en/
