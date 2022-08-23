Church's Texas Chicken® Offers Up Two New Menu Options Perfect for a Personal Feast or a Family Gathering

Guests can enjoy the bold flavors of Texas with the Feed the Family Feast and the Texas Two-Piece Feast – available for a limited time

Church's Texas Chicken®, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, announced today two new meal options available for a limited time – the Feed the Family Feast and the Texas Two-Piece Feast – providing a great deal for individuals and families alike.

"Church's Texas Chicken® values family and delicious meals at a great price, so we are very excited to be bringing these two meal options to our menus for the next couple of months," said Doug Reifschneider, Executive Lead, Marketing. "As we are always looking for ways to better serve our guests, we sincerely hope the Feed the Family Feast and Texas Two-Piece Feast offers can bring comfort and happiness to everyone during an economically stressful time."

Starting at $20, the Feed the Family Feast offer encourages guests to share Church's Texas heritage with the entire family with the 10-piece leg and thigh assortment, two large sides, five Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and five Jalapeño peppers.

The Texas Two-Piece Feast is a great choice for any individual looking to indulge in the deliciously bold flavors Church's Texas Chicken® offers. The meal includes a two-piece leg and thigh assortment, one Honey-Butter Biscuit™, and one Jalapeño pepper starting at just $2.99.

These two exciting meal options are available for a limited time starting August 25. Pricing and availability may vary by location. For more information, visit www.churchs.com.

About Church's Texas Chicken® / Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ primarily outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Texas Chicken™ and Church's Texas Chicken® have more than 1,500 locations in 26 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Church's Texas Chicken®, visit churchstexaschicken.com. For information on Texas Chicken™, visit texaschicken.com.

