Back-to-School Injury Prevention Alert: Foot Levelers Supports Healthcare Providers and Student Athletes with Tips on Avoiding Sports Injuries, Increasing Performance

Foot Levelers, the world's leading provider of hand-crafted custom flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, encourages healthcare providers to go beyond the basic sports physical checklist when treating student-athletes during this year's back-to-school season. Foot Levelers has created a tip sheet for healthcare providers treating these young patients, with questions and topics of conversation to ensure that student-athletes are receiving the most comprehensive care.

"Ongoing wellness can help student-athletes achieve peak performance and prevent season-ending injuries," says Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO of Foot Levelers. "At Foot Levelers, we collaborate as clinical partners to healthcare providers, helping to provide the best support backed by scientific evidence, experience and specialized expertise in biomechanics."

Foot Levelers custom flexible orthotics are the only ones that support all three arches of the foot, for total body alignment and stability. These lightweight, flexible orthotics fit comfortably in athletic shoes while providing high-performance elements like shock absorption, propulsion, and biomechanical alignment that athletes need to do their best.

"Foot function impacts athletic performance and custom flexible orthotics for athletes, such as Foot Levelers' new InMotion+™, can help prevent season-ending and chronic injuries while providing athletes of all skill levels with a competitive edge," says Greenawalt.

InMotion+, Foot Levelers' most innovative orthotic helps to optimize athletic performance through a number of proprietary features:

Maximum shock absorption and propulsion: the most of any custom orthotic we offer

FIR+ Top Cover: Far Infrared Rays (FIR) redirect natural energy back into the body which helps enhance muscle elasticity and performance, stimulate circulation, boost energy and relieve muscle fatigue

Foot Levelers offers other custom orthotics for enhancing sports performance including:

XP3+, which is ideal for extreme endurance like marathons and triathlons

CPOYA™, which provides optimal balance and support for the growing bodies of teen athletes

Jamie Greenawalt, senior vice president, Foot Levelers, adds, "Stabilizing and balancing the body through the right custom orthotic can make the difference between a good season and an injury-free great one. We are committed to helping all patients achieve the highest quality of life. School sports lay the foundation for a lifetime of good health through regular physical activity. We are proud to partner with healthcare providers to help all the student-athletes they treat achieve their peak potential."

About Foot Levelers

Foot Levelers, the world's leading provider of hand-crafted custom orthotics, has been serving healthcare professionals since 1952. Stabilizing orthotics help properly support the back, knees, hips, pelvis, and even neck by providing a balanced and symmetrical foundation. Foot Levelers orthotics are proven to reduce LBP by 34.5%. Visit www.footlevelers.com; and follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@FootLevelers).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005037/en/