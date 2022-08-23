KLDiscovery Launches Nebula Innovation and Learning Academy

The company continues to develop technological innovations within its solutions and is now offering self-led educational opportunities for its Nebula community.

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLDiscovery" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance, and data recovery technology solutions, announced the launch of their Nebula Innovation and Learning Academy.

The Nebula Ecosystem of eDiscovery and Information Governance solutions is built by a community of technologists and practitioners to provide greater optionality, flexibility, and control to legal industry professionals. Nebula Innovation and Learning Academy is an online educational platform that enables attorneys, administrators, project managers, and other industry professionals to build and improve their Nebula proficiency. Organizing rich educational content around a role-based curriculum, with each course leading up to an opportunity for examination and certification, Nebula Innovation and Learning Academy is designed to engage and enrich all users. Keeping the idea that knowledgeable users lead to better solutions at the forefront of product development, KLDiscovery continues to evolve and improve their offerings, while empowering their community of users with the knowledge they need to make the most of these solutions.

Nebula Innovation and Learning Academy will help legal review teams and entire organizations scale their training quickly and efficiently. The inaugural course—Nebula Reviewer Fundamentals—can be completed in under one hour, making it both informative and rewarding. A supplemental course entitled Advanced Reviewer was recently added to the Academy's offerings. Covering reviewer-centric topics such as Nebula search syntax, facet explorer, bulk association, and other key elements, the course can be completed in 75 minutes. Upon completion, course attendees will gain the skills needed to be proficient, review-focused end users of the Nebula platform. Future courses will continue to focus on increasing advanced Nebula knowledge and proficiency with the aim of providing a cost-effective, user-friendly onboarding solution. Currently, Nebula Innovation and Learning Academy boasts 735+ active students, 1,000+ course enrollments and 870+ certificates granted.

"The goal of Nebula Innovation and Learning Academy is to help our community maximize productivity while revolutionizing the way they think about eDiscovery," said Anthony DeJohn, Senior Vice President, Product and Machine Learning. "The Nebula Ecosystem is an enormously powerful solution brimming with automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and value. As such, the skills and best practices learned in the Academy's courses will dramatically improve day-to-day workloads and help create superior internal processes and experiences for our customers."

"Nebula is designed with the user experience top of mind. Unlike other review tools that can be difficult and time consuming to administer and navigate, Nebula minimizes the learning curve and provides easy access to critical information. And now with Nebula Innovation and Learning Academy, we are making it even simpler to gain advanced solution knowledge, which translates to time and cost savings across the board," KLDiscovery CEO Chris Weiler shared.

For additional information about the Nebula Ecosystem, including support and educational resources, please visit www.ediscovery.com.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies, and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with offices in 30+ locations across 19 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation, and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction, and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500), and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

