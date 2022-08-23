Devon Energy Corporation Joins Oil and Gas Industry Consortium Blockchain for Energy

Blockchain for Energy (B4E) today announced that Devon Energy Corporation has joined its oil and gas consortium which helps member organizations advance and transform the way transactions, records and data are managed in the energy industry. B4E also supports opportunities for lower carbon energy through collaboration and proactive development of new technologies.
"It is my great pleasure to welcome Devon Energy as a board member to the Blockchain for Energy consortium," said Rebecca Hofmann, CEO, Blockchain for Energy. "We look forward to the great things our collaboration will achieve and the transformation that will result from it."
Membership will help accelerate the adoption of Web3 technologies
"Joining Blockchain for Energy is another example of Devon's focus on innovation and collaborative partnerships," said Trey Lowe, Chief Technology Officer at Devon Energy. "We are excited to work with many highly respected organizations and help transform the energy industry's technology landscape."
Devon will hold full member status, a board seat, and participate in B4E's Technology Committee. They will participate in all five consortium programs including: the ESG-Emission Disclosure Registry Pilot; Integrated Joint Venture Management (with AFE Balloting and Joint Interest Billing); the current testing of a Mineral Royalty Blockchain solution; and B4E's operational Commodity Transport solutions.
Drawing on knowledge from some of the most experienced industry leaders, the consortium's work will lead to enhanced innovation needed to usher in a new digital era. Through collaboration and market innovation, B4E and its members are building an enterprising community and reinventing the energy industry's workflow processes.
In addition to Devon, B4E members include Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources, Repsol, Schlumberger, API, and Worley.
About Blockchain for Energy
Utilizing the benefits of blockchain technology, the Blockchain for Energy (B4E) consortium provides its members with forward thinking learnings and solutions for the energy industry. We collaboratively drive digital transformation towards Web3 by providing members with opportunities to accelerate their digitalization journey. We seek to resolve, reinvent, and transform the industry's ways of working through collective synergies. Blockchain for Energy is a safe venue to create transformational change – for the energy industry – by the energy industry.
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon's disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005033/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.