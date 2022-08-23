Trueform Concrete, a Renovation Brands company, Acquires JM Lifestyles, Strengthening Its Leadership in Decorative Concrete

Trueform Concrete, a Renovation Brands company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of JM Lifestyles, a market leader in decorative concrete and wood-like concrete surfaces, including concrete counters, sinks, and tables. "With the premise that we are better together, we are excited to extend our leadership in the decorative concrete industry as one team," says Andrew Lippman, General Manager of Trueform Concrete, Blendhouse, and now JM Lifestyles. "The products and skilled artisans at JM Lifestyles are a perfect complement to our Trueform Concrete and Blendhouse businesses," continued Lippman.

Located in Randoph, NJ, JM Lifestyles is a collection of fine artisans and craftsmen who specialize in concrete design. Inventors of WoodForm Concrete®, JM Lifestyles serves homeowners, commercial clients, architects, and designers in search of the perfect piece for their home or commercial space.

Trueform Concrete, of Wharton, NJ, serves architects, designers, and consumers with artisanal-quality concrete furnishings, surfaces, and bespoke products. Trueform creates concrete countertops, tables, wall panels, sinks, and vanities for hospitality, corporate, retail, and residential settings.

"We believe that we have found the right team to help continue to grow," said Michelle Radley and Jeff Kudrick, founders of JM Lifestyles.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented artisans at JM Lifestyles to Trueform Concrete and to the Renovation Brands family," said Marc Sieger, CEO of Renovation Brands – Trueform Concrete's parent company. "This acquisition adds additional production capacity and scale, as well as new product and design capability to our decorative concrete business. We look forward to sharing our business expertise, shared services model, and considerable resources with the Trueform Concrete Team to integrate JM Lifestyles into the business," continued Sieger.

The Renovation Brands platform has a proven track-record of acquiring, integrating and growing digitally native home improvement companies. The acquisition of JM Lifestyles is the ninth acquisition for Renovation Brands, and the company is actively seeking additional brands.

About Renovation Brands:

Renovation Brands is a leading digitally native, multi-brand e-commerce platform of home improvement products serving consumers and professionals in the residential and commercial renovation space. Renovation Brands is currently comprised of multiple specialty e-commerce brands including American Tin Ceilings, Reggio Register, Electric Fireplaces Direct, Premier, Mantels Direct, Electric Fireplaces Canada, Fresca, Baseboarders, RTA Cabinet Store, DecorPlanet.com, Trueform Concrete, Blendhouse, and Kitchen Design Pros. Renovation Brands is a portfolio company of Comvest Partners. For more information, please visit www.renovationbrands.com.

About Comvest Partners:

Comvest Partners is an operationally focused private investment firm that has provided equity and debt capital to well-positioned middle-market companies throughout North America since 2000. Through its private equity, direct lending and special opportunities investment platforms, Comvest offers tailored investment solutions across the capital structure, deep industry and operating expertise, a collaborative approach, and significant transaction experience as an active investor. Today, Comvest manages more than $7.6 billion in assets, and has invested over $8 billion since inception. Based in West Palm Beach, Comvest also maintains offices in Chicago and New York. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005309/en/