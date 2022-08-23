Innovaccer recognized in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Healthcare Providers

The U.S. health cloud company was cited by Gartner as a Sample Vendor for its Population Health Management solutions

Today, Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced that it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the latest Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers report published by Gartner. Innovaccer appeared in the Population Health Management (PHM) solutions category, identified as "sets of IT capabilities and related services that enables healthcare organizations to achieve health, cost, and experience goals for a discrete population of individuals."

Gartner Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers is a report that tracks the maturity and adoption of technologies and solutions which solve organizational challenges and promote innovation. "Many global health systems struggle with a common set of challenges: rising medical costs, disparities in access, inconsistent clinical outcomes, and aging populations," according to Gartner analysts Andrew Meyer and Mike Jones. "PHM, as an operational model of value-based care, focuses on care management and care coordination initiatives to improve quality of care and reduce healthcare costs."

This is the latest in a long series of recognitions for Innovaccer's industry-leading Population Health Management suite, which leverages cloud-native advanced data integration technology and advanced analytics to give providers tools and applications they need to meet their population health management requirements. Some of the use cases include physician and patient engagement, referral management, automated workflows, and point-of-care insights that help close care caps, improve care coordination and management, and ultimately deliver better clinical and financial outcomes. The Innovaccer Health Cloud's Data Activation Platform—the #1 healthcare data and analytics platform, according to KLAS—helps health systems accelerate their value-based care transformation and succeed in complex higher risk-based arrangements.

"We're thrilled to be identified as a Population Health Management Sample Vendor in the latest Gartner Hype Cycle report, and we thank Gartner for the recognition," says Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. "Nearly all healthcare organizations face a chronic data readiness crisis that impedes their digital transformation goals. Providers need a platform that integrates and activates patient data across their enterprise into a unified patient record so they can stratify population risk, build optimal care plans, and give clinicians point-of-care insights so they can excel with value-based models. Innovaccer is committed to helping providers move beyond myriad point solutions to achieve enterprise data readiness, using the Health Cloud's scalable platform."

The report based its findings on the market penetration of the healthcare technologies and their user recommendations. One of such recommendations is to ensure that "immediate PHM solution decisions are compatible with a robust population health vision that extends at least five years into the future." The report also recommends organizations to "explore each vendor's built-in social determinants of health (SDOH) capabilities and ability to incorporate new external data sources as best practices continue to advance."

You can access the full report here, and get a demo of Innovaccer's Population Health Management solution, as well as speak to our PHM experts and explore customer success stories, at your convenience.

*Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers, 2022", Andrew Meyer, Mike Jones, July 18, 2022.

