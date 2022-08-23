Andersen Global Expands Presence in Chad

Andersen Global continues its African expansion with collaborating firm Akouna, adding complementary tax capabilities to its existing platform in Chad.
Akouna was established in 2019 by Co-Founders and Co-Managing Partners Theodore Mossengar Milengar, who previously worked at PwC for more than 10 years, and Leopold Ngarlenan Docdejengar, who served as the Minister of Finance and Director of General Taxes in Chad. The firm operates out of N'Djamena and provides a suite of integrated tax services to local and regional clients.
"Since our founding, we've established a strong presence in the country and work to meet the ever-evolving business needs of our clients," Theodore said. "Our collaboration with Andersen Global is a milestone for our firm and demonstrates our commitment to our clients as we work to increase our reach and deliver best-in-class solutions."
"Akouna has grown quite rapidly over the years and sets the standard for quality service in the market," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added. "Theodore and Leopold's combined expertise and qualifications bring immediate value and insights to our organization, which strengthen our capabilities across Africa and position us for further growth."
Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 12,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 370 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005106/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
