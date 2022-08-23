Northwell Implements New Screening Technology

The state-of-the-art, walk-through system can detect weapons, contraband

Northwell Health has implemented new comprehensive detection systems that screen for weapons and contraband at the entrances of Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore and Lenox Health Greenwich Village in Manhattan as part of an effort to bring the technology to all hospitals in the health system.

A Northwell Health security officer monitors Evolv Express at the entrance to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park. Credit Northwell Health.

The seamless walk-through system, Evolv Express, from Massachusetts-based Evolv Technology, allows for a touchless experience while screening for weapons. The screening process, monitored at each location by Northwell's security team, is immediate and designed to avoid bottlenecking and slow lines associated with older detection screening processes and technologies.

"The safety, security and well-being of our patients, visitors and team members are our top priorities," said Michael Dowling, Northwell's president and CEO. "To help ensure a safe environment for all who enter our facilities – and as part of Northwell's broader safety and security efforts – we're trying this next generation of screening devices."

The high-tech systems, which will also be installed at other facilities in the health system, are part of a larger Northwell initiative to maintain the safety of employees, patients and visitors. The effort also includes more resources and trainings for team members to enhance workplace safety, said Scott Strauss, vice president of security and support systems.

Northwell has hosted hundreds of trainings over the last few years that include active-shooter drills, seminars on conflict de-escalation techniques and courses on how to respond to bleeding emergencies so that team members are better prepared in case of a crisis.

"Northwell is known for its world-class health care and it's our mission to keep patients safe with world-class security measures," said Strauss. "The installation of this new detection system is just the latest addition to a wide range of security protocols the health system has in place to protect those in our hospitals, minimize the risk of violence and maintain a safe working environment for our team members. This technology adds just another layer of safety – and improves confidence for everyone who enters these healing spaces."

