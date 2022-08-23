Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSE Arca: ICAP) Declares Monthly Distribution

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF ICAP (the "Fund" or "ICAP") has declared a monthly distribution of $0.175 per share ($2.10 per share on an annualized basis). The distribution will be paid on August 26, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 25, 2022.

InfraCap ICAP ETF Cash Distribution:

Ex-Date: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Record Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022

Payable Date: Friday, August 26, 2022

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC expects to declare future distributions for ICAP on a monthly basis. ICAP's distributions are planned, but not guaranteed, for every month. ICAP's next distribution is scheduled to occur in September 2022.

For more information about ICAP stock's distribution policy, its 2022 distribution calendar, or tax information, please visit the Fund's website at www.infracapequityincomefundetf.com.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors ("InfraCap"), a leading provider of investment management solutions that seeks to meet the needs of income-focused investors, the firm's newest Exchange-Traded Fund ("ETF") is the InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF ICAP.

ICAP is an actively managed ETF overseen by portfolio manager and InfraCap Founder & CEO Jay D. Hatfield. ICAP will primarily invest in equity securities of companies with a strong track record of paying dividends during normal market conditions.

ICAP ETF has joined an InfraCap ETF lineup that has grown significantly in recent years, and which has passed the $1 billion cumulative asset mark. Hatfield is the portfolio manager for the fund family which includes the Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF PFFA, InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF PFFR, and InfraCap MLP ETF AMZA.

Hatfield has extensive knowledge from his over 30 years of experience on Wall Street and frequently appears in the media to share his market commentary and outlook. For more about Jay Hatfield, visit https://www.infracapfunds.com/leadership.

About Infrastructure Capital Advisors

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC (ICA) is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages exchange traded funds (ETFs) and a series of hedge funds. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City. ICA seeks total-return opportunities driven by catalysts, largely in key infrastructure sectors. These sectors include energy, real estate, transportation, industrials and utilities. It often identifies opportunities in entities that are not taxed at the entity level, such as master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). It also looks for opportunities in credit and related securities, such as preferred stocks.

Current income is a primary objective in most, but not all, of ICA's investing activities. Consequently, the focus is generally on companies that generate and distribute substantial streams of free cash flow. This approach is based on the belief that tangible assets that produce free cash flow have intrinsic values that are unlikely to deteriorate over time. For more information, please visit infracapfunds.com

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please click here. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

A word about ICAP Risk: Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, investing in equities securities, dividend paying securities, utilities, preferred stocks, leverage, short sales, small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies, real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, foreign investments and emerging, debt securities, depositary receipts, market events, operational, high portfolio turnover, trading issues, options, active management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, which may make these investments volatile in price.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against loss.

ICAP fund distributor, Quasar Distributors, LLC.

PFFR: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF): The value of an ETF may be more volatile than the underlying portfolio of securities it is designed to track. The costs of owning the ETF may exceed the cost of investing directly in the underlying securities. Preferred Stocks: Preferred stocks may decline in price, fail to pay dividends, or be illiquid. Real Estate Investments: The Fund may be negatively affected by factors specific to the real estate market, including interest rates, leverage, property, and management. Industry/Sector Concentration: A Fund that focuses its investments in a particular industry or sector will be more sensitive to conditions that affect that industry or sector than a non-concentrated Fund. Passive Strategy/Index Risk: A passive investment strategy seeking to track the performance of the underlying index may result in the Fund holding securities regardless of market conditions or their current or projected performance. This could cause the Fund's returns to be lower than if the Fund employed an active strategy. Correlation to Index: The performance of the Fund and its index may vary somewhat due to factors such as Fund flows, transaction costs, and timing differences associated with additions to and deletions from its index. Market Volatility: Securities in the Fund may go up or down in response to the prospects of individual companies and general economic conditions. Price changes may be short or long term. Prospectus: For additional information on risks, please see the Fund's prospectus.

PFFA: Exchange Traded Funds: The value of an ETF may be more volatile than the underlying portfolio of securities the ETF is designed to track. The costs of owning the ETF may exceed the cost of investing directly in the underlying securities. Preferred Stock: Preferred stocks may decline in price, fail to pay dividends, or be illiquid. Non-Diversified: The Fund is non-diversified and may be more susceptible to factors negatively impacting its holdings to the extent that each security represents a larger portion of the Fund's assets. Short Sales: The Fund may engage in short sales, and may experience a loss if the price of a borrowed security increases before the date on which the Fund replaces the security. Leverage: When a Fund leverages its portfolio, the value of its shares may be more volatile and all other risks may be compounded. Derivatives: Investments in derivatives such as futures, options, forwards, and swaps may increase volatility or cause a loss greater than the principal investment. No Guarantee: There is no guarantee that the portfolio will meet its objective. Prospectus: For additional information on risks, please see the Fund's prospectus.

AMZA: Exchange Traded Funds: The value of an ETF may be more volatile than the underlying portfolio of securities the ETF is designed to track. The costs of owning the ETF may exceed the cost of investing directly in the underlying securities. MLP Interest Rates: As yield-based investments, MLPs carry interest rate risk and may underperform in rising interest rate environments. Additionally, when investors have heightened fears about the economy, the risk spread between MLPs and competing investment options can widen, which may have an adverse effect on the stock price of MLPs. Rising interest rates may increase the potential cost of MLPs financing projects or cost of operations, and may affect the demand for MLP investments, either of which may result in lower performance by or distributions from the Fund's MLP investments. Industry/Sector Concentration: A fund that focuses its investments in a particular industry or sector will be more sensitive to conditions that affect that industry or sector than a non-concentrated fund. Short Sales: The Fund may engage in short sales, and may experience a loss if the price of a borrowed security increases before the date on which the Fund replaces the security. Leverage: When a Fund leverages its portfolio, the value of its shares may be more volatile and all other risks may be compounded. Derivatives: Investments in derivatives such as futures, options, forwards, and swaps may increase volatility or cause a loss greater than the principal investment. MLPs: Investments in Master Limited Partnerships may be adversely impacted by tax law changes, regulation, or factors affecting underlying assets. No Guarantee: There is no guarantee that the portfolio will meet its objective.

You should consider each Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. Contact VP Distributors LLC at 1-888-383-4184 or visit www.virtusetfs.com to obtain a prospectus for PFFA, AMZA, PFFR, which contains this and other information about each fund. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC serves as the investment advisor and Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC serves as the subadviser to PFFA, AMZA, and PFFR, and are distributed by VP Distributors, LLC, member FINRA and subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

