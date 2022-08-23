Synopsys Selects Inclusively as Its Workforce Inclusion Partner

Workforce inclusion platform helps employers attract and retain previously untapped talent

Inclusively, a workforce inclusion platform that empowers employers with the insights, access, training and support they need to attract and retain previously hidden talent, today announced Synopsys, the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day, has selected Inclusively as a workforce inclusion partner. Inclusively's proprietary technology curates candidates with disabilities to hiring teams with all the relevant information they need to provide an inclusive experience at scale. To learn more about creating an inclusive workforce, please visit www.inclusively.com.

Inclusively's workforce inclusion platform is designed to humanize the recruitment process by focusing on "screening in" frequently overlooked talent, matching them to jobs based on their professional background, skills, and self-disclosed accommodations needed to be successful. The disabled community is the nation's largest underemployed minority population in the U.S., with over 60 million people and an employment rate below 30%. Inclusively utilizes its proprietary technology to empower employers to recruit from a hidden talent pool filtered out by nearly all Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) – and provides a solution that enables employers to demonstrate their efforts toward disability inclusion right from the very outset of the recruitment process.

"Working with Inclusively has opened up an expansive talent pool for us that we previously didn't have access to. The platform has streamlined our engagement and recruitment of top -quality tech talent for our organization. We've been able to automate some of our processes that required heavy-lifting and can focus on providing candidates with an inclusive experience from their first interview onwards," said Caitlin Perez, HR Manager, Synopsys.

"We are so excited to partner with Synopsys and help them grow their diverse team," said Charlotte Dales, CEO and Co-Founder, Inclusively. "Finding top-quality tech talent can be challenging, but with Inclusively not only are we able to provide access to untapped talent, we're able to provide the insights and tools required to build an inclusive and engaged culture."

To learn more about Inclusively and to create a diverse workforce culture, please visit www.inclusively.com.

ABOUT INCLUSIVELY

Inclusively a workforce inclusion platform that empowers employers with the insights, access, training and support they need to attract and retain previously hidden talent. Our technology curates candidates with disabilities to hiring teams with all the relevant information they need to provide an inclusive experience at scale. Our platform provides integrated access to 1 million diverse candidates to roles based on candidate skills, experience, and accommodations. We make it easy for hiring teams to make accommodations for candidates, rapidly increasing a company's ability to benefit from diverse talent. And our lean-learning model ensures clients have access to knowledge and expertise when they need it. For more information, please visit inclusively.com.

ABOUT SYNOPSYS

Synopsys, Inc. SNPS is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005316/en/