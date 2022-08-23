Erie Insurance Executive Lorianne (LA) Feltz Appointed to HOMEE Board of Directors

HOMEE, the leading Digital Claims Marketplace to the insurance industry, today announced that Lorianne (LA) Feltz, Executive Vice President, Claims and Customer Service at Erie Insurance (ERIE), has been elected to HOMEE's Board of Directors. Feltz brings decades of experience in claims management, customer service, and a track record of deploying technology to improve the customer claims and customer service experience to this board appointment.
Feltz began her career with ERIE in 1989 and has held a series of positions of increasing responsibility in the company's home office and the field. These positions include leadership in product development, marketing, field sales management and branch management, as well as senior level leadership roles in sales, agency, marketing and customer service.
Doug Schaedler, founder and CEO of HOMEE, said "LA has been in the insurance industry for over 30 years with the majority served in senior management positions with one of the leading property and casualty carriers in the country. Given her knowledge of homeowner claims and the customer experience, I know LA will be an excellent addition to our board. I look forward to her knowledgeable contributions and I know all HOMEE stakeholders will benefit from her expertise."
"Technology, when deployed properly, can dramatically improve both the employee and customer experience during a homeowner claim," said Feltz. "HOMEE is doing great work in the insurance industry and leading the digitization of the claims process. I am pleased to join the board of directors as they continue to lead, innovate, and deliver what all carriers desire: a better claim experience for all policyholders."
In addition to her industry leadership, Feltz is also deeply involved in the Erie, Pennsylvania community. She currently serves as vice chair of the United Way of Erie County's Board of Directors and is a member of the board's resource development committee. She also serves on the board of directors of the Hamot Health Foundation, Erie Philharmonic, the Erie Club, and is member of the Hamot Health Foundation Board of Corporators. She has also established the Patricia J. Feltz Scholarship and is a member of the Erie Women's Fund.
ABOUT HOMEE
HOMEE is leading the digitization of property claims. HOMEE's pioneering technology connects insurers, policyholders and skilled service providers throughout the lifecycle of a claim. The HOMEE Claims platform, in combination with a highly curated network of service providers, is utilized by leading firms in the insurance sector to dramatically improve the claims experience for policyholders. HOMEE is backed by investment from leading insurance companies such as Liberty Mutual, State Farm, The Hartford and Desjardins. For additional information on the HOMEE Claims platform visit www.HOMEE.com.
