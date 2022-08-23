Tyler Technologies Extends Contract for Digital Government and Payment Solutions in the Commonwealth of Kentucky

One-year extension adds to existing 19-year relationship with the Commonwealth
Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL announced that the Commonwealth of Kentucky has extended its contract for Tyler's award-winning digital government and payments services. The one-year extension builds upon the existing 19-year relationship with Tyler's subsidiary, NIC Kentucky.
Frankfort-based NIC Kentucky provides the Commonwealth with a secure, mobile-first platform that allows government agencies of any size to process payments, conduct business online, and improve public access to information. NIC Kentucky manages more than 300 services and solutions and processes more than $7 billion annually in payment processing on behalf of the Commonwealth.
NIC Kentucky's 19 years of experience in modernizing technology across the Commonwealth is backed by a unique understanding of state and local government needs, helping to provide a convenient, secure, and accessible government experience through technology.
"Helping Commonwealth agencies convert paper processes into online services provides citizens convenient interaction from anywhere. Online services were crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other unforeseen circumstances in the Commonwealth, such as the tornadoes that affected western Kentucky," said Carlos Luna, NIC Kentucky general manager. "We're proud to partner with the Commonwealth in making government more accessible to citizens."
About Tyler Technologies and NIC
Acquired by Tyler Technologies TYL on April 21, 2021, NIC is a leader in digital government solutions and payments, partnering with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government. NIC and Tyler are united in their mission to empower public sector entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005080/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.