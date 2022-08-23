Integrated Partners Named Fastest-Growing RIA by SmartAsset and Citywire RIA, in Consecutive Years

The firm increased client accounts by more than 218 percent and assets under management by 478 percent over the past three years

Integrated Partners, a national financial planning and registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, is proud to announce that it has been named the fastest-growing RIA in the country by SmartAsset, placing them first among the fastest developing organizations for the second consecutive year, as well as one of the top-growing firms in Massachusetts for the third year in a row according to Citywire RIA.

According to SmartAsset, Integrated Partners' client accounts have increased more than 218 percent over the last three years and its assets under administration (AUA) have climbed more than 478 percent in that timeframe. The firm ended last year with 27,886 client accounts.

Integrated Partners' recruiting efforts have continued their torrid pace, maintaining a focus on attracting like-minded firms to the national organization. Integrated's growth has also been driven in large part by the CPA Alliance, which pairs its more than 160 financial advisors with approximately 130 prestigious accounting firms, synchronizing advisory and accounting professionals in fiduciary service to their shared clients. And adding even more additional growth momentum is the Integrated Business Owner Solutions program, assisting business owners with everything from tax preparation to succession planning and selling their business.

"We have been very deliberate in pursuing advancement and evolution since inception and we'll continue that thoughtful approach as we continue to expand nationally," explained Paul Saganey, President and Founder, Integrated Partners. "As our growth velocity accelerates, we anticipate steadily increasing our AUM over the next three years with a resolute focus on high-quality service and expansion of our CPA Alliance."

Another driver of growth has been the recent relaunch of the Integrated Family Office, led by Stephen Kolano, CFA. This program brings together a comprehensive network of leading authorities in family and business law, business management, private lending, recordkeeping and investing to guide households through the challenging and complex process of generational wealth transfer.

"Our message is resonating with advisors who have a strong planning focus and want to concentrate on their business growth by offering a more sophisticated service model to their clients, without the typical challenges that entails," said Rob Sandrew, Chief Growth Officer, Integrated Partners. "Our practice management-focused consulting team has been aiding advisors in discovering new opportunities to help them reach their unique business goals for years, and that tradition of care will carry forward as we grow across the US."

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With over 164 advisors, 162 CPAs and 54 regional offices across the United States. Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people's lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

We believe in advisors. Let us prove it to you.

Securities offered through LPL Financial. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Integrated Partners, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.

The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. All performance referenced is historical and is no guarantee of future results. All indices are unmanaged and may not be invested into directly.

There is no assurance that the techniques and strategies discussed are suitable for all investors or will yield positive outcomes. The purchase of certain securities may be required to affect some of the strategies. Investing involves risks including possible loss of principal.

