ClearEdge Marketing Welcomes Talent and Technology Industry Veteran Ericka Hyson as President

Hyson will lead next era of growth and development at the company

ClearEdge Marketing is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive leadership team, welcoming talent and technology industry veteran Ericka Hyson as president. In her role, Ericka will be responsible for the growth and development of the company's core marketing business. She will also lead the launch of new lines of business and position the company for continued growth. Ericka's 23 years of experience in the talent and technology industries, combined with her passion for leadership development, innovation, customer experience, and scaling fast-growing companies, will be instrumental in fueling ClearEdge's next phase.

"When searching for a president, it was important to find the right leader for where ClearEdge is poised to go, and Ericka immediately came to mind," said ClearEdge Marketing Founder and CEO Leslie Vickrey. "I of course also wanted someone who aligned with our company's mission and vision, and believed in our ‘why': to rise up not only our team but those in the industries we serve as well. She is a strong leader with decades of recruitment and technology industry experience and a track record of success. I look forward to working closely with Ericka and the entire leadership team on this new and exciting chapter."

Strategic Vision, Hands-On Execution

Ericka joins ClearEdge with a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience in the talent and tech industries. Most recently, Ericka served as president of WorkN, where she worked closely with the company's founders to transform CX-tech solutions for the staffing industry. Prior to WorkN, she served at ettain group for nearly 20 years, most recently as COO. During her tenure, she was responsible for helping define the strategy to support and implement the CEO's vision. She led organizational design and functional departments while optimizing operational processes, inspiring innovation, and leading transformational change.

"I am honored to join Leslie and the ClearEdge team. As a former client of ClearEdge Marketing, I am already aware of the caliber of the agency's service and its reputation for being the go-to marketing resource for the talent and tech industries," said Ericka. "I have experienced firsthand the expertise the ClearEdge team brings to the table, and I have the utmost respect for the brand that has been built over the last 16 years. I am thrilled to contribute to the future growth and success of the company and look forward to building upon the strong foundation that Leslie and the team have established. Together we will continue to expand offerings that align with our shared passions and ClearEdge's purpose of ‘rising up' others."

As president, Ericka will use her deep operational knowledge to lead the company's day-to-day operations and her strategic insight to support the company's vision. Her guidance and expertise will enable ClearEdge to launch two new divisions in 2022 and position the company for growth across all divisions in 2023 and beyond.

An Award-Winning Community Leader

Throughout her career, Ericka has been recognized for her many contributions to the staffing and technology industries, and local communities she serves. She is a three-time honoree of Staffing Industry Analysts Global Power 100 - Women in Staffing list and was named a DEI Influencer by the organization in 2022. A true believer in the power to help others rise up, she has served as an ASA Mentor and championed WorkN's sponsorship of the American Staffing Association's (ASA) Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Advocacy (IDEA) Group and the Women's Interest Group for the ASA. Ericka currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Colorado Technology Association and volunteers for the ASA's Women in Leadership Council, global non-profit Girls in Tech, and non-profit All-in to Fight Cancer.

Marking a milestone achievement for both leaders, Ericka and Leslie worked together with 13 other female leaders to publish a book, Together We Rise, a collection of stories that recount pivotal moments in their lives, including struggles to rise up and stand out in an industry with too few women at its highest ranks.

To learn more about ClearEdge, visit www.clearedgemarketing.com.

About ClearEdge Marketing

Igniting brands since 2006, ClearEdge Marketing delivers solutions that help talent and technology brands soar. To ensure marketing initiatives are strategically aligned to business goals, ClearEdge couples domain expertise with a passion for creative and strategic thinking, laser-focused on results. Whether executing creative projects, integrated into a client team or an entirely outsourced marketing team, ClearEdge is agile in its delivery and meets clients at their needs. Since 2017, ClearEdge's TheEdge podcast has provided a platform to uplift and inspire women in the industry by highlighting success stories to inspire the next generation of leaders. Learn more at www.clearedge marketing.com.

