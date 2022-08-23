New Digital Magazine, The Work of Design, Launches, Featuring Articles, Interviews, and Insights Focused on Business Fundamentals for Interior Designers

Studio Designer, the leading digital project management, product sourcing, and accounting platform for the interior design industry, is proud to present The Work of Design: a digital magazine featuring insights to help any design industry professional grow their business.
The interior design industry is quite fragmented, with over 13,000 interior design firms across the US, making it difficult to glean best practices and insights on how to run a successful design firm.
"We have always been a great resource for helping the design community develop their business acumen. I believe that no matter how much talent an interior designer has, if they cannot run a successful business, their talents will not be fully realized. I've written three books on the business of design and creativity, and I'm so thrilled that Studio Designer now has this terrific free resource for all designers," says Keith Granet, CEO of Studio Designer.
The Work of Design features a range of content including insight-rich articles, and interviews with industry leaders like Suzanne Kasler, Ken Fulk and Cary Kravet. The magazine also features key information on events and a robust glossary. The Work of Design will publish new content on an ongoing basis, and all resources will remain available on the site to serve as an ongoing reference guide. "Our goal is to create a diverse set of resources that can help interior designers of all types, from residential to hospitality, and at any stage of their career from owners of large firms to design students just entering the field," says Granet.
The Work of Design team will also produce virtual and in-person events. The inaugural webcast, The Work of Design LIVE, took place on July 19th and a recording of can be viewed here.
The Work of Design is now available at www.studiodesigner.com/the-work-of-design.
ABOUT STUDIO DESIGNER
Studio Designer is the leading digital project management, product sourcing, and accounting platform for the interior design industry. The fully integrated platform features an all-in-one project management system, client collaboration portal, product sourcing tools, and designer-specific accounting software. For 30+ years, Studio Designer has enabled the world's leading interior designers to drive efficiency and growth, save time, and manage beautiful projects.
