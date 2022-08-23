Old El Paso™ Introduces New Tortilla Pockets with a Sealed Bottom for Less Mess on Taco Night

Family Taco Night Just Got Better with Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets and Inspiration from Former "Bachelorette" and Mom Ali Fedotowsky-Manno
Old El Paso™ knows families love taco night, but don't always love the mess, which is why they're introducing the perfect solution with new Tortilla Pockets. These easy-to-hold soft flour tortillas have a sealed bottom for easy filling and less mess. The innovation makes customizing tacos simple, easy and fun.
Ali Fedotowsky-Manno teams up with Old El Paso to inspire taco night with new Tortilla Pockets, innovative soft-flour tortillas with a sealed bottom for easy filling and less mess. (Photo: Business Wire)
Old El Paso is celebrating taco night with Season Six "Bachelorette" and mom of two Ali Fedotowsky-Manno to share her family's favorite taco fixings and how she keeps mealtimes mess-free to make the most out of a fun family meal experience.
"At my house we call our weekly taco night ‘The Feast.' My kids love seeing little bowls on the table full of delicious ingredients like beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, salsa and more, and they love making their own taco creations, but of course it can get a little messy," said Fedotowsky-Manno. "Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets have a sealed bottom that make taco night even more enjoyable by containing all of your fillings. Now my kids get to be more adventurous and involved during dinner!"
Old El Paso knows a great meal isn't just about the food, it's about celebrating, connecting and having fun with family and friends. Leaning into families' love of tacos and a desire for mess-free meals, Tortilla Pockets are crafted with a sealed bottom and are perfectly portable, making them easy for everyone in the family to hold onto. There's no need to roll or fold Tortilla Pockets, just fill them with your favorite taco toppings and enjoy!
"The inspiration behind our products is always rooted in how we help families spend more time together and create fun mealtime memories, which is why we're so excited to introduce Tortilla Pockets," said Emiko Brook, Old El Paso Senior Brand Manager. "Tortilla Pockets are a new way for families to come together during a busy week and spend more time having fun around the dinner table."
Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets are now available at retailers nationwide in an eight-pack or as part of a Tortilla Pockets Kit, which also includes Old El Paso's Taco Seasoning and Original Taco Sauce, for even more convenience. Old El Paso offers a variety of products for delicious Tex-Mex-inspired meals. To explore all the offerings and to learn more, visit OldElPaso.com and follow @OldElPaso on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About General Mills
General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.
