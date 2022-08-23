Privitar Announces General Availability of Privitar Modern Data Provisioning Platform

New data security platform adds dynamic proxy capability for self-service access to data in real-time while protecting data privacy through enhanced policy management

Privitar today announced the general availability of the Privitar Modern Data Provisioning (MDP) Platform, a new data security platform designed to help organizations maximize their use of data effectively and responsibly, within their organizations and beyond. The Privitar Modern Data Provisioning Platform uses a policy-based approach that enables organizations to comply with privacy regulations and protect customer trust with security and privacy capabilities built into data operations.

The Privitar Modern Data Provisioning Platform accelerates access to data through streamlined, repeatable, and scalable processes to register new data assets, assemble policies, and approve access requests. Policies are defined in the platform's control plane with decoupled enforcement points available in a variety of data planes supporting a range of data processing patterns including high-volume batch for data lakes and warehouses and dynamic queries for SQL-based stores.

The introduction of the Privitar Modern Data Provisioning Platform comes at a time when businesses are facing unprecedented increasing regulatory oversight and mounting consumer pressure. By year-end 2024, Gartner predicts that 75% of the world's population will have its personal data covered under modern privacy regulations adding urgency to the need for organizations to ensure that their data is properly safeguarded, while also maintaining its utility to drive innovation and efficiency.

"We know that businesses get the best outcomes from their data when they address data security and privacy within data provisioning processes," said Jason du Preez, CEO of Privitar. "We have built the Privitar Modern Data Provisioning Platform to streamline that process and to help businesses operate more effectively. Our policy-centric approach to data provisioning enables users to get safe and meaningful data into the hands of those who need it when they need it. This is a new paradigm that uses context-aware policies to accelerate access to data without compromising on utility, risk, compliance, or customer trust."

The Privitar Modern Data Provisioning Platform enables self-service access to data for all users and applications by combining automated workflows for data registration, policy assembly, and access approval with policy-based data security and privacy controls. Businesses can use their data to innovate and achieve greater efficiency while maintaining customer trust and complying with data privacy, data sovereignty, and industry data protection regulations.

The Privitar Modern Data Provisioning Platform streamlines collaboration between key stakeholders, including data owners who are accountable for the use of data in their care; data guardians who are responsible for the legal and ethical use of data; and data consumers who ultimately need to access and analyze data to provide insights that drive innovation. The Privitar Modern Data Provisioning Platform brings these stakeholders together to eliminate delays in getting access that is safe and useful.

Key new offerings of the Privitar Modern Data Provisioning Platform include:

Dynamic query: The new dynamic query engine will allow Privitar customers to enforce the same policies that have been used for high velocity batch processing on any JDBC data source. The new engine also provides policy enforcement within data virtualization layers from providers such as Denodo.



"Forward-looking organizations are adopting modern data architectures like data fabric and enterprise-wide logical data management and delivery to speed up and democratize data access for business competitiveness," said Suresh Chandrasekaran, Executive Vice President, Denodo. "The Privitar Modern Data Provisioning Platform seamlessly builds privacy, policy lifecycle management, and compliance into such data fabric architecture so that enterprises can integrate, manage, and deliver trusted data to any user, in real-time, regardless of the location and format of the source data."

Shop for data: The Privitar Modern Data Provisioning Platform provides a data exchange where data owners can register data assets using associated business terms, tags, and classifications allowing data consumers to "shop" on available data sets quickly and easily. Using relevant context from the data consumer's project information such as purpose, location, and user group, along with relevant business metadata and data classifications, data guardians define policies that automatically apply relevant access controls and privacy-enhancing transformations ensuring the appropriate guard rails for data use are in place.



The new shop for data capability thus enables data consumers to quickly and confidently gain immediate access to approved data products and can be integrated with existing catalogs such as Collibra, providing a seamless data 'check-out' experience.



"Data only works when people can work with it," said Bas van Reeuwijk, Global Director Technology Partnerships, Collibra. "The Privitar Modern Data Provisioning platform is designed for responsible data usage and built for performance and scale, enabling organizations to promote safe access to data today, and be prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow."

Modern data architecture: Policies, enforced consistently across multiple environments, ensure the best performance by applying protections where data lives. Privitar extends policy-based controls across provisioning patterns to protect data whether it's pulled directly from a database or pushed into a data lake. These policy-based data security and privacy controls can be enforced across a broad range of provisioning patterns and architectures, including on-premise, cloud-based, multi-cloud and hybrid deployments using cloud providers such as AWS.

Privacy controls, Watermarks and Compliance accelerators: Privitar offers a highly comprehensive range of privacy-enhancing techniques, including dynamic and static data masking, tokenization, encryption, and generalization, to make sensitive data safe. These techniques can be used in any combination to tune data resolution for every type of data analysis need. Privitar Watermarks enable you to determine the origin, lineage, and authorized use for every dataset. And leveraging Privitar's latest acquisition, Kormoon, Privitar offers data guardians use of templates covering regulations including GDPR, CCPA, and CPRA that can assign protections automatically.

"Our mission is to help organizations use all of their data– at speed and scale– in ways that are trustworthy in the eyes of customers, and compliant with relevant regulations and standards," added du Preez.

Privitar empowers organizations to use their data safely and ethically. Our modern data provisioning solution builds collaborative workflows and policy-based data privacy and access controls into data operations. Only Privitar has the right combination of technology, regulatory expertise, and best practices to support modern data innovation initiatives while navigating regulations and protecting customer trust.

Founded in 2014, Privitar is headquartered in London, with regional headquarters in Boston and locations throughout the US and Europe. For more information, visit www.privitar.com.

