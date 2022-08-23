Ballogy Strikes Multi-Year Partnership With National High School Basketball Coaches Association

NHSBCA Accredited Player Development and Assessment Curriculum to be Released Monthly on the Ballogy App

Ballogy Inc., the leading skills assessment and development app and exposure platform for youth and amateur basketball players, announced an exclusive partnership with the National High School Basketball Coaches Association (NHSBCA) to offer Ballogy's innovative player development app to coaches across the country. Ballogy will release a monthly curriculum endorsed by the NHSBCA that gives coaches on the Ballogy app the option to deliver a vetted pre-built training and development plan to their players in addition to those they already create on their own.

"Our sole desire is to represent and serve basketball coaches across the country by providing them with the best tools and resources available," said Dan Young, President of NHSBCA. "We are excited to be partnering with Ballogy to offer a solution that removes any guesswork in a coach's job and makes player development and team success easier to track and measure."

Ballogy is a skills assessment and development mobile app for youth and amateur basketball players and their coaches. Ballogy makes player development both clear and measurable by:

Keeping data and communication in one place.

Offering a built-in curriculum of custom shooting drills and challenges.

Creating accountability by capturing workouts via in-app video.

Tracking results and creating healthy competition with leaderboards.

Ballogy also offers the Ballogy Skills Assessment (BSA) which is a certified shooting skills assessment available exclusively on the app. The result of feedback gathered from middle school, high school, and collegiate-level coaches and athletes, the BSA is designed to objectively evaluate a player's shot-making abilities in various contexts. The BSA is a first-of-its-kind universal shooting metric that truly levels the playing field for every female and male athlete looking to play at the next level of the game.

"The National High School Basketball Coaches Association represents over 75,000 coaches nationwide," said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. "We are excited to be teaming up with them to get Ballogy in the hands of every coach and player in the country to assist with individual skill development as well as reinforce the existing concepts and winning strategies they focus on everyday."

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy's unique player development and assessment app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools, and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. To learn more, please visit https://www.ballogy.com/.

About National High School Basketball Coaches Association (NHSBCA)

The National High School Basketball Coaches Association is an umbrella organization uniting nearly 40 states that have State Basketball Coaches Associations to work for the betterment of the game. The NHSBCA is the national voice for high school basketball coaches, working to foster high standards of professionalism and to support coaches. The NHSBCA also welcomes representatives from States that do not have basketball specific organizations. The NHSBCA works with other organizations involved with basketball such as National Association of Basketball Coaches, Women's Basketball Coaches Association, NCAA, NJCAA, USA Basketball, Amateur Athletic Union, and the National Federation of High School, among others. To learn more, please visit https://www.nhsbca.org/.

