KonoSuba: Fantastic Days Celebrates Its First Anniversary With a 4 Star Legendary Festival Event

New Quests, Events, and Celebratory Reward Bonuses Await KonoFans!
KonoSuba: Fantastic Days, Nexon's free-to-play mobile RPG, kicks off a two week celebration in honor of the game's first anniversary. After battling for the last twelve months to defeat the villainous Devil King, our diligent heroes have earned the right to celebrate in festival events featuring premium gifts and rewards!
On top of the generous pre-registration bonuses offered earlier this month, and capping off a truly remarkable year in the world of Axel, KonoFans can expect a bounty of rewarding activities and gifts for their time spent in-game:
- 1st Anniversary Login Bonus (8/23 - 9/11): Free 10x Draw Ticket, up to 3000 Quartz, and more!
- New Main Quest and New Main Story (Part 2, Chapter 8)
New Story Event: "A Duet with This Crimson Demon Girl!"
- Players can experience Kazuma and Megumin's duet, "Bad Apple," during this event
- Participating in event missions allow you to get 3★ Lia (Dancing Announcer) for free!
1st Anniversary Ticket Draw (8/25 - 9/4):
- Tickets can be acquired from the 1st Anniversary Ticket Present event (8/16 - 8/29)
- Offers a chance to win 100,000 Quartz, 4★ Guaranteed Ticket, and more!
1st Anniversary Free 10x Recruit (8/23 - 9/3):
- Tickets can be acquired from 1st Anniversary related events/campaigns
- Offers a chance to get 1st Anniversary characters for free
1st Anniversary Legendary Adventurer Festival Recruit:
- Special Members
- 4★ Kazuma (Stage For Two)
- 4★ Megumin (Singing Sensation)
- Legendary Adventurer Festival Members
- 4★ Aqua (Legendary Adventurer)
- 4★ Darkness (Legendary Adventurer)
Based on the hit comedy anime series of the same name, KonoSuba: Fantastic Days was launched globally on August 19, 2021, on iOS and Android devices, after a successful release in Japan. The game focuses on a high school student (Kazuma) reincarnated to a fantasy world, where he is joined by a useless goddess (Aqua), an explosion fanatic (Megumin), and an unhinged crusader (Darkness) in their quest to fight the Devil King. Following the original storyline, the anime-based mobile title features brand new story content and exclusive heroes and heroines created specifically for the game. KonoFans have been able to battle as their favorite characters from the anime, all voiced by the original Japanese actors, including Jun Fukushima, Sora Amamiya, Rie Takahashi, and Ai Kayano.
Come celebrate in the wonderful, fantastical world of Axel!
KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is published by Nexon in partnership with KonoSuba publisher Kadokawa, and developed by Sumzap.
To stay up-to-date on KonoSuba: Fantastic Days, visit the Google Play or App Store page, and be sure to follow @PlayKonoSuba on Instagram and Twitter for the latest news!
About KonoSuba: Fantastic Days konosuba.nexon.com
Based on the popular anime series "KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!", KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is a free-to-play character-collection RPG for iOS and Android. Featuring fan-favorite characters, including Kazuma Satou, Aqua, Megumin and Darkness, the game follows the storyline from the original novel and includes bespoke characters created exclusively for the game. Last year, the Japanese release of KonoSuba: Fantastic Days saw great success, garnering recognition from players and praise from the KonoSuba fan base.
About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com/
Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.
