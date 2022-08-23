Spatial Announces "Spatial Studio 101," a Creator Curriculum For Immersive 3D-Sounds Design Tool, Spatial Studio

Spatial's creator curriculum program is in partnership with Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS) to grow immersive audio engineering and design talent

Spatial, the award-winning immersive audio company and software service, announced the Spatial Inside program composed of educational resources and Spatial Studio 101, a curriculum for audio engineers seeking to unlock the next frontier of immersive sound design.

Spatial Studio 101 is Spatial's foundational curriculum that offers creators a course that teaches core principles of Spatial Studio, the real time editing environment for designing immersive sonic experiences.

To deepen the pool of qualified immersive audio design talent, Spatial partnered with the Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences, (CRAS) one of the top-rated audio engineering and music production schools. The partnership with CRAS enrolls audio engineers and creatives seeking to diversify their skillset and unlock commercial work opportunities with Spatial's leading customers and clients.

"With Spatial Studio 101, the goal was to ease any level audio engineer into Spatial Studio and help guide students to be creative - it's about inspiring people towards creativity. The beauty of Spatial is there's no hard set of steps to make something that sounds good, we drafted something that inspires". - Robert Brock, CRAS' Director of Education and Core Technologies, Apple Distinguished Educator and author of Spatial Studio 101.

Spatial boasts one of the most advanced immersive audio software platforms in existence, offering near-limitless layering of sounds across dozens of audio channels. The technology enables active immersive audio experiences that react to real-time environmental changes, creating truly unique sound experiences from person to person. Immersive audio has already been widely touted as the next big thing in music, film and television, with Spatial's advanced software leading the charge into real world interactive soundscapes.

For more information about Spatial or to register for Spatial Inside and Studio 101 visit: spatialinc.com/creators.

About Spatial

Spatial is redefining the human experience by creating virtual soundscapes where you work, play and stay. Spatial's technology is flexible, powerful and scalable, breaking down traditional audio barriers. Serving customers in corporate, retail, theme parks, museums, hotels, estate entertainment and more, Spatial is taking audio to a new level and allowing creators to unleash their creative soundscapes. Spatial's team and demo locations are located in Emeryville, California and Scottsdale, Arizona. Led by experienced leaders from Apple, Nest, LucasArts and Disney and backed by DBL Partners, BITKRAFT Ventures, National Geographic Society, The Kraft Group, Marquee Sports Holdings, WS Development and others, Spatial is poised to reimagine immersive human experiences and entertainment. To Learn more, visit spatialinc.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Spatial Reality, Spatial Studio and Spatial Control are trademarks of SpatialX Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective holders.

About The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences

The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences reflects the nature of the institution – "to conserve, enhance, improve and promote the artistic and technical skills of audio recording by preparing students to enter the business as qualified audio recording engineers." The curriculum and equipment are constantly being updated to keep pace with the rapid advancements in the music and sound recording industries.

CRAS — The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences is licensed by the Arizona State Board for Private Postsecondary Education, and is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). ACCSC is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a nationally recognized accrediting agency under the Provision of Chapter 33, Title 38, US Code and subsequent legislation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005317/en/