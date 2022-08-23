Boatsetter Academy Becomes Largest, Free Boating School in the U.S.

Over 1,000 new boaters complete on-water course during inaugural summer
Boatsetter, the leading marketplace for on-water experiences and boat rentals, has just announced its expansion plans for Boatsetter Academy, including a launch into seven new markets and an evolution of its course curriculum. In its first inaugural summer, approximately 1,000 people across eight U.S. cities have successfully completed the course—averaging 80 participants per week to get out on the water.
The complimentary on-water beginner's boating course, dedicated to teaching new boaters about the fundamentals of operating a boat, will expand its course curriculum to include practical skill sets, including everything from knot-tying and anchoring, casting a line and baiting a hook, using and understanding onboard electronics, and much more. The company is also establishing strategic partnerships with brands who will assist in building a digital content library to complement in-person participation and encourage continued education.
"We are now officially the largest free boating school in the country, and we only have plans to keep growing to become somewhat of a ‘Khan Academy' for boating," said Scott Cockburn, who heads Boatsetter Academy. "Our plans to evolve the next phase of Boatsetter Academy are all in an effort to support Boatsetter's broader mission to make boating and on-water experiences more accessible for everyone, everywhere."
Currently offered in San Diego, Manhattan, Miami, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Tampa, and Los Angeles, the program will expand to Chicago, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, Houston, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, and Charlotte, NC.
"Captain Jack was so informative of the process of navigating and driving a boat, as well as incredibly patient with my wife and I as we got our groove in driving. He made learning so much easier and fun than a traditional course online," said local Miami participant, Katrina Cruz.
Course schedules and sign-ups for each location are available at Boatsetter.com/Academy. The program will continue to run year-round in markets where weather permits (primarily in Florida and Southern California). To sign up and participate in Boatsetter Academy, download the Boatsetter app on iPhone or Android and create a Boatsetter account prior to completing the course.
About Boatsetter: With more than 50,000 boat listings available in over 700 locations worldwide, Boatsetter is the leading marketplace for on-water experiences and boat rentals. Boatsetter makes it easy to discover and enjoy a wide array of on-water experiences by connecting qualified renters directly to boat owners and licensed captains. Featuring the largest database of USCG-certified captains, Boatsetter makes it possible for even those with no prior boating experience to tap into an incredible array of water activities. Credited with pioneering the first ever peer-to-peer boat rental insurance policy, Boatsetter has empowered boat owners with the tools and support to become entrepreneurs on the water. Launched commercially in 2014, over one million boaters and boat owners alike have turned to Boatsetter to discover the endless possibilities the water provides.
