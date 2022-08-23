BetterHelp Launches New Scholarship Fund for College Students

BetterHelp, the world's largest therapy platform, has announced the Future of Mental Health Scholarship, a fund that will award 10 college students with academic scholarships of $10,000 to be used toward the 2022-2023 school year.

With a mission of making high-quality mental health care accessible and affordable for anyone in need, BetterHelp is focused on investing in the future of mental healthcare providers. Apart from supporting the next generation of therapists, the scholarship program calls for emerging leaders in the mental health space – specifically, college students majoring in psychology or any related field – to share their stories, their passions for mental health and how they hope to advance the field and support more people in need.

"Young people have done tremendous work to reduce the stigma of mental health care and advocate for better resources," says Alon Matas, President and Founder of BetterHelp. "We're excited to launch this first-time scholarship and support future leaders who will no doubt make a huge impact in the mental health space as they build their careers."

The call for applicants to the Future of Mental Health Scholarship is open until September 1, 2022. To be considered, requirements include: enrolled in a university for the 2022-2023 school year, cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, and a major in psychology or a mental health-related field.

The application portal can be accessed here. Winners will be announced in early October.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world's largest therapy platform, with over 25,000 therapists, facilitating over 5,000,000 video sessions, voice calls, chats and messages every month. We set out on a mission to make sure everyone has easy, affordable, safe and private access to high-quality therapy. Since 2013, our licensed, accredited, and board-certified therapists have helped more than 2,000,000 people face life's challenges and improve their mental health.

