Cohesity Highlights Data Management and Data Security Innovations at VMware Explore

Cohesity Experts Share Insights on How to Defend Data Against Ransomware and Other Cyber Attacks at Industry Event

Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, will highlight how customers can safeguard their data while accelerating the move to hybrid and multicloud environments at VMware Explore August 29 - September 1, 2022.

As ransomware attacks continue to rise, cybercriminals have begun developing new methods of cyber mayhem that involve targeting confidential data. Attendees will learn how Cohesity FortKnox, a SaaS data isolation and recovery solution, can help provide a secure copy of data in the event of a cyber attack. Cohesity will highlight and discuss how other next-gen data management solutions, including AI / ML capabilities, provide customers with improved security to protect and recover data from cyberattacks in order to maintain business continuity.

Attendees will also learn how to protect their cloud infrastructure with a unified data management solution that also makes it easy to drive business outcomes from data insights. Cohesity's presence at the event includes:

Sessions at VMware Explore:

Session 1: Do You Trust your Data Recovery Strategy:

WHO: Jon Hildebrand and Mike Nelson, Principal Technologists, Cohesity

Jon Hildebrand and Mike Nelson, Principal Technologists, Cohesity WHEN: Tuesday, Aug 30 3:15 - 3:45 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Aug 30 3:15 - 3:45 p.m. PT WHERE: Moscone South, Lower Level, The Expo Theater 1

Moscone South, Lower Level, The Expo Theater 1 ABOUT: Enterprise data protection is more important than ever due to the changing cybersecurity landscape and the need to ensure recoverability. Our Cohesity experts will discuss top mistakes to avoid when protecting your data as well as the best practices for data management success for VMware Cloud. Learn how to get ahead by turning your data into an asset instead of a liability using comprehensive data management services to extract more value for security, compliance, and more.

Session 2: Reduce Ransomware Anxiety - Practical Advice to Safeguard Your VMware Data:

WHO: Brian Spanswick, CISO, Cohesity Theresa Miller, Director, Technology Advocacy Group, Cohesity Victor Camacho, Principal Technologist, Cohesity Robert Shields, Director of Data Security (PMM)

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug 31 11:00 - 11:30 a.m. PT

Wednesday, Aug 31 11:00 - 11:30 a.m. PT WHERE: Moscone South, Esplanade, Room 151

Moscone South, Esplanade, Room 151 ABOUT: Did you know that the average downtime from a ransomware attack is 22 days? And that even the most ready IT operations teams will need 1 to 2 weeks to be back online? There is an overwhelming amount of information - including CISA's "Shields Up" guidance - on how to best prepare for these events. Hear from our expert panel on the best practices for optimizing your organization's cyber resiliency strategy with backup and recovery that will quickly restore your mission-critical data when disaster strikes.

Session 3: Back to Basics: Business Continuity vs. Disaster Recovery

WHO: Theresa Miller, Director, Technology Advocacy Group, Cohesity

Theresa Miller, Director, Technology Advocacy Group, Cohesity WHEN: Thursday, Sep 1 10:45 - 11:00 a.m. PT

Thursday, Sep 1 10:45 - 11:00 a.m. PT WHERE: Moscone West, Level 2, VMware Communities and {code}, Community Theater

Moscone West, Level 2, VMware Communities and {code}, Community Theater ABOUT: Yes, business continuity and disaster recovery are different. So why can this topic be so confusing? Join me for 12 minutes to uncover the difference between the two and some best practices surrounding adoption of both as business recovery strategies.

Session 4: Become a Security Genius in 12 Minutes

WHO: Theresa Miller, Director, Technology Advocacy Group, Cohesity

Theresa Miller, Director, Technology Advocacy Group, Cohesity WHEN: Tuesday, Aug 30 12:15 - 12:30 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Aug 30 12:15 - 12:30 p.m. PT WHERE: Moscone West, Level 2, VMware Communities and {code}, Community Theater

Moscone West, Level 2, VMware Communities and {code}, Community Theater ABOUT: You manage your organization's infrastructure, so why in the world would you care about security? Let's first talk about why you could care about security. Then, we will dive into top best practices to improve your security posture now.

Session 5: Fun with the WSL

WHO: Mike Nelson, Principal Advocate, Cohesity

Mike Nelson, Principal Advocate, Cohesity WHEN: Tuesday, Aug 30 2:15 - 2:30 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Aug 30 2:15 - 2:30 p.m. PT WHERE: Moscone West, Level 2, VMware Communities and {code}, Community Theater

Moscone West, Level 2, VMware Communities and {code}, Community Theater ABOUT: The Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is a tool that not only provides cross-platform goodness for administrators, it also allows for some cool interfaces and geeky fun you can play around with in your downtime. We will take a look at a few of these in the time allowed.

Session 6: Learn Azure Cloud Shell in 12 Minutes

WHO: Mike Nelson, Principal Advocate, Cohesity

Mike Nelson, Principal Advocate, Cohesity WHEN: Thursday, Sep 1 10:00 - 10:15 a.m. PT

Thursday, Sep 1 10:00 - 10:15 a.m. PT WHERE: Moscone West, Level 2, VMware Communities and {code}, Community Theater

Moscone West, Level 2, VMware Communities and {code}, Community Theater ABOUT: Take just 12 minutes to learn the important features and uses for Azure Cloud Shell. We will look at PowerShell, Bash, accessing the shell, and what you can do once you are in it.

Session 7: Learn PowerShell by Building a Cool Alarm Clock

WHO: Mike Nelson, Principal Advocate, Cohesity

Mike Nelson, Principal Advocate, Cohesity WHEN: Wednesday, Aug 31 9:00 - 9:15 a.m. PT

Wednesday, Aug 31 9:00 - 9:15 a.m. PT WHERE: Moscone West, Level 2, VMware Communities and {code}, Community Theater

Moscone West, Level 2, VMware Communities and {code}, Community Theater ABOUT: Back by popular demand is a session given at the last in-person VMworld that featured a quick tutorial on PowerShell basics and then building a really cool alarm clock using functions. Now, the alarm clock is even cooler and more awesome than the last.

A Gold sponsor, Cohesity will exhibit at booth #1402 and feature a series of in-booth presentations from technical leaders showcasing its multilayered security architecture designed to help organizations protect themselves from sophisticated ransomware attacks. To learn more about Cohesity's overall presence at VMware Explore, click here.

