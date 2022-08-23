SmartMoving Receives $41.5 Million Investment from Mainsail Partners

The company plans to use the funds to enhance its cloud-first technology designed to help moving companies transform the way they run their businesses

SmartMoving, a leading software solution for the moving services industry, announced a $41.5 million investment from Mainsail Partners, a growth equity firm that invests in fast-growing software companies. The company plans to use the capital to accelerate product development and enhance services and support for its customers.

"Our mission is to build the best software to help moving companies create growth and run their businesses smoothly," said Tobe Thompson, founder and CEO of SmartMoving. "More than ever, moving companies require solutions that help their operations run efficiently and deliver high quality service to their customers. We expect this capital and partnership with Mainsail to support our mission and empower our team to meet and exceed the needs of our customers."

SmartMoving provides business management software to moving companies that target residential, commercial, and government clients. Customers use SmartMoving with the goal of automating all aspects of moving services operations, including providing estimates, dispatching crews, storage, sales & marketing, payroll, communications, and collecting payments. The SmartMoving platform also integrates with Quickbooks to provide accounting functionality.

The company's robust platform, combined with a flexible and easy-to-use interface, makes SmartMoving attractive to moving companies of all sizes, including those with multiple locations.

"We are excited to partner with the SmartMoving team, which has built an industry-leading solution in the large and growing moving services industry," said Taylor McKinley, Partner at Mainsail Partners. "As we got to know the company, what stood out to us was the commitment of the team to serving its customers, the flexibility of the solution the team has built, and the value we believe the solution delivers for customers. We are looking forward to working with the SmartMoving team to build on this strong foundation."

About SmartMoving

About Mainsail Partners

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm with offices in Austin and San Francisco that seeks to invest in rapidly growing, bootstrapped software companies. The firm has raised over $2.2 billion and invested in more than 60 bootstrapped companies since 2003. Mainsail has extensive experience investing in B2B software companies that the firm believes have the potential to be category leaders. Mainsail's approach to driving value creation is anchored in a dedicated Operations Team that is purpose-built to help founders scale their businesses and accelerate growth. These women and men include former software company operators who leverage real-world experience, well-established best practices, and a true partnership ethos to support management teams. For more information, visit mainsailpartners.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

