Reliable Robotics Achieves Major Certification Milestone with G-1 Issue Paper Acceptance

Aviation safety moves a step forward through agreement on certification basis of advanced automation systems
Reliable Robotics, a leader in autonomous aircraft systems, today announced that the certification basis of its advanced navigation and autoflight system has been accepted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The final G-1 issue paper defines the certification basis for the company's Supplemental Type Certification (STC) on the Cessna 208 Caravan, a popular cargo aircraft. This STC will enhance safety by enabling continuous autopilot engagement through all phases of aircraft operation, including taxi, takeoff, cruise, landing, braking and rollout, with a single pilot on board for abnormal procedures.
"We are very appreciative of the FAA's noteworthy attention to detail and ongoing support," said Mark Mondt, Director of Certification at Reliable Robotics. "This certification basis is the culmination of years of work with the FAA and represents a key step towards bringing advanced navigation and autoflight systems to normal category aircraft. We look forward to continuing our work together as we move into the next phase of the certification process."
The FAA uses issue papers to provide a structured means of describing and tracking the resolution of significant technical and regulatory issues that occur during a certification project. The signed G-1 issue paper represents formal agreement between Reliable Robotics and the FAA on the applicable airworthiness and environmental requirements for the company's advanced automation system.
Today, Controlled Flight Into Terrain and Loss of Control are the #1 and #2 causes of fatal accidents in small aircraft. Advanced automation systems will reduce the occurrence of these accidents and bring an unprecedented level of safety to commercial aviation through precision navigation, sophisticated flight planning and robust flight controls.
About Reliable Robotics
Reliable Robotics launched in 2017 to bring safe, certified autonomous vehicles to commercial aviation as soon as possible. The company's automation system enables remote operation of any aircraft type and will expand access to more locations. Reliable's vision is to transform the way we move goods and people around the planet with safer, more convenient and more affordable air transportation. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, and has a distributed global workforce. Learn more and see job openings at https://reliable.co.
Reliable Robotics Corporation and its respective logos are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of the company. Other products and company names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.
