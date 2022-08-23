Propanc Biopharma Synthesizes Recombinant Trypsinogen & Chymotrypsinogen Via POP1 Joint Research & Drug Discovery Program

A Backup Clinical Candidate Could Provide Additional Benefits for Projected $111 Global Metastatic Cancer Market

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. PPCB ("Propanc" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that recombinant trypsinogen and chmyotrypsinogen were synthesized via the Proenzyme Optimization Project (POP1) joint research and drug discovery program. In the case of trypsinogen, the initial success of producing trypsinogen synthetically has now advanced to the stage where optimization of protein production is underway, whereas purification and yield of chymotrypsinogen is currently the focus of research. The program is designed to produce a backup clinical compound to the Company's lead product candidate, PRP, which is targeting metastatic cancer from solid tumors. According to Emergen Research, the global metastatic cancer market is projected to be worth $111 Billion by 2027.

A synthetic version of trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen could have additional benefits to the global healthcare system that could further capitalize on the new therapeutic approach to treating cancer that the Company's lead product candidate PRP offers cancer sufferers. For example, both proenzymes synthesized by an in vivo (living organism) system to produce crystalized proteins that could be maintained for long periods without suffering degradation, even in the absence of refrigeration. This will be particularly useful for a longer shelf life as well as global distribution of the drug product, particularly in warmer climates and developing regions where refrigeration may not be available. The program's lead research scientist, Mr. Aitor González is consulting with Professor Diethard Mattanovich, Institute of Microbiology and Microbial Biotechnology, at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna, Austria, Europe, and is working towards full scale manufacture of a synthetic recombinant formulation to PRP.

"The work undertaken by Aitor in Professor Mattanovich's laboratory is very careful, detailed work, and it looks like we're getting close to getting chymotrypsinogen production, as we are already able to produce trypsinogen," said Dr. Julian Kenyon, Propanc's Chief Scientific Officer. "A fully synthetic recombinant version of PRP would have tremendous implications from a regulatory perspective, but also a practical, commercial benefit for global distribution."

The objective of the POP1 program is to produce large quantities of trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen for commercial use that exhibits minimal variation between lots and without sourcing the proenzymes from animals. Propanc is undertaking the challenging research project in collaboration with the Universities of Jaén and Granada, led by Mr. González, supported by Prof. Macarena Perán, Ph.D. and Prof. Juan Antonio Marchal M.D., representing the Universities, respectively, and Dr. Kenyon.

PRP is a mixture of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen from bovine pancreas administered by intravenous injection. A synergistic ratio of 1:6 inhibits growth of most tumor cells. Examples include kidney, ovarian, breast, brain, prostate, colorectal, lung, liver, uterine and skin cancers.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company") is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company's novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body's primary defense against cancer.

To view the Company's "Mechanism of Action" video on its anti-cancer lead product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern absent new debt or equity financings; the Company's current reliance on substantial debt financing that it is unable to repay in cash; the Company's ability to successfully remediate material weaknesses in its internal controls; the Company's ability to reach research and development milestones as planned and within proposed budgets; the Company's ability to control costs; the Company's ability to obtain adequate new financing on reasonable terms; the Company's ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials and its ability to successful develop PRP, its lead product candidate; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain patent protection; the Company's ability to recruit employees and directors with accounting and finance expertise; the Company's dependence on third parties for services; the Company's dependence on key executives; the impact of government regulations, including FDA regulations; the impact of any future litigation; the availability of capital; changes in economic conditions, competition; and other risks, including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005415/en/