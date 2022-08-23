Great Lakes Integrated Network (GLIN) Announces Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health (REACH) Approval

Great Lakes Integrated Network (GLIN), a leader in healthcare transformation in Western New York, was recently selected as one of the new Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health (REACH) Model provisional participants – providing high-quality, coordinated care to the Medicare beneficiaries of Western New York (WNY).

ACO REACH, an accountable care organization model with an increased focus on care disparities and social determinants of health (SDoH), is the newest alternative payment program administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS received a robust response of applications to the ACO REACH Model. Their administration thoroughly examined all the applicants; selecting only those applicants with a strong focus on health equity and a history of outstanding care and outcomes.

The ACO REACH Model is a restructure of the Global and Professional Direct Contracting (GPDC) Model and reflects the priorities of the Biden-Harris Administration to further test how to support the delivery of equitable and accountable care to Medicare beneficiaries – with feedback from key stakeholders and participants. The design of the ACO REACH Model focuses on health equity and closing disparities in care along with an emphasis on physician-led organizations, stronger beneficiary protection through ensuring strong compliance with the Model's requirements, and increased transparency from participants.

GLIN has partnered with national population health management and value-based care tech enablement firm COPE Health Solutions to promote a successful transition to value-based care across GLIN's payor partners for all lines of business. Their team of experts will be helping to implement and drive success in the ACO REACH program.

"GLIN's participation in the ACO REACH Model is a win for our community," said Paul Shields, DO, chief medical officer at GLIN. "This will support GLIN as it identifies and works to overcome inequities in healthcare, focus on the social determinants of health, exemplify our commitment to quality health outcomes, and better support care delivery and coordination for patients in underserved communities throughout WNY."

"As an ACO REACH entity, providers can now participate in the latest CMS value-based payment Model directly through GLIN," said Edina Vukic, Interim Executive Director and COO of GLIN. "The ACO REACH Model promotes provider leadership and governance, allowing our providers to work together and take responsibility for the quality of care and the overall costs of that care for Medicare beneficiaries, as well as people covered under Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Commercial insurance. GLIN's team-based approach and clinical integration will enable us to provide the best care at a lower cost."

The first performance year of the ACO REACH Model will start on January 1, 2023, and will run through 2026.

ABOUT GREAT LAKES INTEGRATED NETWORK (GLIN)

GLIN is a local jointly-owned subsidiary between Erie County Medical Center Corporation (ECMC) and Kaleida Health that exists to empower and connect for a healthier tomorrow. Formed in 2012, GLIN's mission and is committed to enabling network providers to successfully perform in value-based payer contracts through strategic provider collaboration, robust data & analytics, and population health programs that improve quality performance, the total cost of care, and revenue optimization. Participating providers span the eight counties of Western New York and are comprised of a diverse mix of single and multi-practitioner practices as well as larger, multi-specialty practices.

GLIN works collaboratively with physicians and the health systems to understand the struggles practices face and many of the resources and services provided by GLIN are geared towards supporting practice transformation, enhancing the patient experience, reducing administrative burdens, improving population health management, and most importantly, promoting a more clinically integrated healthcare system in Western New York.

ABOUT COPE HEALTH SOLUTIONS

COPE Health Solutions is a national tech-enabled products and solutions firm, with a population health management analytics subsidiary — Analytics for Risk Contracting (ARC), collaboratively implementing proven products with payer and provider clients to power success in risk arrangements and development of the future workforce. Our multidisciplinary team provides payers and providers with the experience, capabilities and tools needed to plan for, design, implement and support strategy development and execution. We are driven by our passion to help transform health care delivery, align financial incentives to support population health management and build the workforce needed for value-based care.

ABOUT CENTERS FOR MEDICARE AND MEDICAID SERVICES

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) provides health coverage to more than 100 million people through Medicare, Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, and the Health Insurance Marketplace. CMS seeks to strengthen and modernize the Nation's health care system, to provide access to high-quality care and improved health at lower costs. https://www.cms.gov/

ABOUT ACCOUNTABLE CARE ORGANIZATION REALIZING EQUITY, ACCESS, AND COMMUNITY HEALTH

Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health (REACH) Model is to improve the quality of care for people with Medicare through better care coordination and reaching and connecting health care providers with beneficiaries, including those beneficiaries who are underserved, a priority for achieving equitable outcomes through high-quality, affordable, person-centered care for all beneficiaries.

