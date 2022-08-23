CurbWaste Closes $6 Million Seed Round to Provide Waste Haulers With SaaS Software Solutions

With financing led by B Capital, CurbWaste will expand product, engineering and implementation teams to further enhance customer experience and grow national reach

CurbWaste, a SaaS solution that empowers waste service companies to manage and streamline their operations from haul to disposal, today announced the closing of a $6 million seed round led by multi-stage investment firm B Capital along with software investor Mucker Capital. The latest round brings CurbWaste's total financing to $7.2 million. The company is led by CEO Mike Marmo and CCO Ashley Patel, waste industry veterans, and COO Vach Hovsepyan, a former ServiceTitan and Deputy executive.

Waste haulers handle complicated elements that require precise scheduling and logistics. To overcome these challenges, waste management software revenue is projected to more than double over the next five years, with 69% of customers preferring online and digital engagement. CurbWaste's data-based solution streamlines customer and order management, real-time dispatch and automated billing, allowing waste companies to spend time on high-conviction, high ROI activities and engage in more sustainable environmental initiatives. This latest round of funding will allow CurbWaste to continue to build digitally-focused platforms to give haulers more informed ways of managing waste.

"Americans generate an average of 292 million tons of trash per year and that number continues to grow. To keep pace with this need and keep our towns and cities sanitary and safe, waste management companies are turning to digital solutions to streamline operations and meet environmental requirements from their clients," said CurbWaste founder and CEO Michael Marmo. "With this latest round of funding, CurbWaste will continue to provide waste haulers with the necessary tools to service communities safely and effectively."

"By enhancing the waste management industry with smarter, digital solutions, we can reimagine the sector with increased efficiency and transparency, along with more sustainable practices," said Howard Morgan, Chair and General Partner at B Capital. "We are confident that CurbWaste's next chapter will continue to equip waste management companies with more effective practices and help haulers and waste companies thrive in an increasingly digital, on-demand world."

"The waste management industry is ready to join the digital revolution and we're confident CurbWaste has the platform and team to take it there," said Will Hsu, Co-Founder and Partner at Mucker Capital. "Led by seasoned waste management executive Michael Marmo, CurbWaste can alleviate the challenges and unpredictability of running a waste company and streamline their operations to ultimately improve their bottom lines."

CurbWaste has seen its monthly subscription revenue grow over 60% month over month and is processing several million monthly transactions for its customers. CurbWaste continues to acquire market share nationwide, working with a client base consisting of SMB and Mid-Market regional haulers and transfer facilities.

B Capital led the funding round from its first dedicated early-stage fund Ascent Fund II. Ascent closed in July at $250 million and aims to help global entrepreneurs lead the next wave of innovation through technology and digital enhancements.

About CurbWaste

CurbWaste is a B2B vertical SaaS enabled order management solution built for haulers by haulers. CurbWaste provides modular solutions for commercial, residential, roll off and live load service businesses across the United States. CurbWaste allows haulers to optimize and digitize customer creation, order management, inventory management, dispatching, driver app and billing. CurbWaste is funded by B-Capital and Mucker Capital.

About B Capital

B Capital is a multi-stage global investment firm that partners with extraordinary entrepreneurs to shape the future through technology. With $6.5 billion in assets under management across multiple funds, the firm focuses on seed to late-stage growth investments, primarily in the enterprise, financial technology and healthcare sectors. Founded in 2015, B Capital leverages an integrated team across eight locations in the US and Asia, as well as a strategic partnership with BCG, to provide the value-added support entrepreneurs need to scale fast and efficiently, expand into new markets and build exceptional companies. For more information, click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005275/en/