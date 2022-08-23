Product Discovery Provider Appoints First VP of Product Marketing to Advance Digital Experiences for Ecommerce Leaders

Proven product marketing leader Sonja Keerl joins Constructor as the company expands product offerings and customer acquisition to modernize the shopping experience

Constructor, the company building revenue-driving on-site search and discovery solutions for digital merchandisers, today announced the company's hiring of Sonja Keerl, co-founder and former President of the MACH Alliance, as VP Product Marketing, to accelerate go-to-market strategy and build out the foundations for the next stage in the company's high-growth trajectory.

With over a decade of experience driving go-to-market strategy and technology adoption for ecommerce brands, Keerl will advance Constructor's brand by effectively demonstrating to the market how Constructor's easy-to-use and flexible suite of search and discovery solutions can drive new revenue for retailers, alleviate manual work for digital merchandisers, and give them feedback on how users react to their activities. As the shopping world increasingly incorporates digital experiences and online sales on track to reach $1 trillion in 2022, Constructor enables brands to deliver unmatched shopping experiences that increase brand loyalty.

"Sonja has years of industry expertise, understanding of the market, and a strong vision for the future of commerce experiences," said Eli Finkelshteyn, CEO and co-founder of Constructor. "Sonja's leadership will enable our current and future customers to maximize the impact of their shopping experiences with best-in-class AI and merchandising technologies. As Constructor's product matures, Sonja's experience will be integral in driving awareness for companies in the commerce and retail space in how they can improve search and discovery for their customers."

Keerl brings to Constructor a deep understanding of the ecommerce and retail landscape. Keerl co-founded the MACH Alliance in June 2020 and served as President until July 2022. The MACH Alliance helps enterprise organizations navigate the changing modern technology landscape. The alliance guides businesses to explore the advantages of open tech ecosystems that are microservices based, API-first, cloud-native SaaS, and headless. Constructor is a part of the MACH Alliance and Keerl remains a member of its advisory board.

"There's a paradigm shift happening across the ecommerce industry," explains Keerl. "Organizations that adopted technology to improve the customer experience early are thriving. However, those who remain on legacy systems are struggling to keep up with the digital demands of customers. Constructor's technology is unique in that it is easy to integrate for both tech-forward companies and those relying on legacy systems. I am thrilled to join Constructor and help business leaders recognize how technology built specifically for ecommerce and retail can have a massive impact on both shopper experience and revenue."

Constructor has doubled down on growth following the company's Series A fundraise in September of 2021. In the past 12 months, headcount increased by 116% and customer acquisition is up about as much, including the addition of household name brand retailers like Birkenstock and Serena & Lily, and in June 2022, Constructor released a new merchandising product, Quizzes, to provide retailers and brands with the capability to ask customers questions throughout the shopping experience.

About Constructor

Constructor is the only search and product discovery platform tailor-made for enterprise e-commerce where conversions matter. Constructor's cloud-based solutions use natural language processing, machine learning-enhanced results ranking, and collaborative personalization to deliver powerful user experiences across all facets of product discovery – from search to browse, recommendations, and autosuggest. Constructor optimizes revenue before relevance and generates consistent $10M+ lifts for our customers, which include some of the biggest brands in ecommerce like Sephora, Backcountry, American Eagle, Maxeda Brands, and Serena & Lily. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: Constructor.io

