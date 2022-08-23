Infobip Builds an Integration for HubSpot to Enhance Customer Experience

Integration helps HubSpot's clients connect with their customers on the right channel at the right time to increase loyalty

Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, has built an integration with CRM platform HubSpot to provide WhatsApp and SMS messaging for HubSpot's clients. The integration, available in HubSpot's App Marketplace, enables its clients to connect with customers using their preferred communication channel, to deliver a great customer experience and boost engagement and sales.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005263/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Numerous studies show that customers would rather message a business than call and many expect business messaging to become even more popular in future. Responding to its clients' needs, HubSpot wanted to offer the best omnichannel experience. Now HubSpot's clients can access Infobip's market-leading omnichannel communications platform, as ranked by tech analyst Omdia.

By syncing Infobip's WhatsApp and SMS channels with HubSpot, businesses can send automated messages and updates to deliver faster and more efficient communication. Businesses can accelerate sales by automating the sharing of payment links and generate automated support messages to deliver faster customer support. They can also offer enhanced security by providing verification and authentication codes to customers during login via fast and secure WhatsApp or SMS.

The integration is part of Infobip's strategy to help Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers access a market-leading Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS), supporting businesses as they reinvent how they communicate with customers.

Scott Brinker, VP of Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot, said: "Our clients want to be able to interact with their customers on the right channel at the right time. With the Infobip integration, our customers now have access to market-leading customer communications over WhatsApp and SMS, helping them to enhance engagement, increase loyalty and ultimately drive sales."

Veselin Vukovic, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Infobip, said: "More and more customers want to message a business than make a call. Businesses need to be where their customers are, which is why we've built an integration with HubSpot to offer its customers access to our best-in-class communications platform that provides a comprehensive range of capabilities and features. Our integration with HubSpot demonstrates our commitment to building connected customer experiences."

HubSpot App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace. HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices across six continents. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things' in 6 continents connected directly to over 700 telecom networks. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent award wins include:

Infobip named a leader in the CCaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (Aug 2022)

Omdia Ranks Infobip as Leader in CPaaS Universe Report (May 2022)

Ranked the leading service provider in CPaaS by Juniper Research in its new Competitor Leaderboard CPaaS Vendors (October 2021)

Infobip named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46746221, May 2021)

Best A2P SMS provider for the fourth year running by mobile operators and enterprises in ROCCO's annual Messaging Vendor Benchmarking Report

Best CPaaS Provider of the Year, Best RCS Provider of the Year, and Mover & Shaker in Telco Innovation at the 2021 Juniper Digital Awards

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005263/en/