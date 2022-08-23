Quickbase Appoints Strategic Senior Leadership Hires in Newly Developed Roles to Drive Innovation and Scale Operations

New Hires Support Company's Growth Strategy and Product Vision

Quickbase, provider of no-code software that helps organizations see, connect and control complex portfolios of projects, today announced additional investment in innovation and operations as the company scales with leaders in two newly developed roles – Debbi Lechner-Roberts as senior vice president of product management and Akin Adekeye as senior vice president and general counsel.

"We're continuing to see incredible demand for our products at levels we've never seen before, especially as organizations are orchestrating and managing their portfolios of complex projects," said Quickbase CEO Ed Jennings. "I'm happy to have two leaders join our team who have helped other companies at similar growth stages accomplish their goals. Debbi and Akin bring a wealth of knowledge, and their expertise will help us continue driving world-class innovation that supports our customers' needs."

Leading product innovation to support customer needs

Quickbase customers spend every day making big ideas a reality and driving complex portfolios of projects that have no standard playbook – like building skyscrapers or overhauling the in-store customer experience for major retailers. The unique nature of this work, as well as the different processes, teams and data involved, requires technology that creates visibility and connections across all systems. In her new role, Roberts takes on this challenge and is responsible for elevating product vision, driving the company's innovation roadmap and leading all aspects of product management, including the development of services and tools that give customers complete visibility into every step of managing complex project portfolios.

"As our customers work to deliver on large and complex programs across industries that involve multiple stakeholders, software solutions and more, we're working right beside them on our product, building on our already strong platform and expanding our capabilities to support the needs of complex projects," Roberts said. "We're prioritizing investments in some exciting new areas that will help carry our customers into the future, including mobile, artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics. I'm looking forward to continuing to invest in the work the team has accomplished so far."

Roberts brings more than 20 years of experience leading product management for businesses in the B2B SaaS and B2B hardware industries. Prior to Quickbase, Debbi was executive director of product management at Vista Consulting Group, part of Vista Equity Partners (who holds a majority investment in Quickbase), where she worked across the company's portfolio to help product teams scale and grow alongside the business.

Driving business and scaling operations

As Quickbase continues to grow, effectively navigating and aligning both business strategy and the legal landscape becomes critical. Adekeye joins Quickbase in a new hybrid role of senior vice president and general counsel, not only managing the company's legal affairs, but also advising on overall business strategy.

He brings 17 years of legal experience, with previous positions at Microsoft, Innovative Interfaces, Pratt & Whitney and 4 Over International, where he helped these businesses negotiate software and licensing agreements, providing counsel on commercial law, mergers and acquisitions, as well as informing leadership on the legal impacts of business decisions. Before his in-house experience, Akin began his legal career at Clifford Chance focused on capital markets. Prior to working in law, he was a software engineer.

"The opportunity to join and help a no-code software platform continue growing and reach their goals as they scale is exciting to me," Adekeye said. "The dynamic legal landscape in the technology industry can be a difficult one for fast-growing businesses to navigate, so I'm excited to come in and help guide Quickbase as they continue on their upward trajectory."

To learn more, visit Quickbase.com to learn more.

About Quickbase

Quickbase helps customers see, connect and control complex projects that reshape our world. Whether it's raising a skyscraper or coordinating vaccine rollouts, the no-code software platform allows business users to custom fit solutions to the way they work – using information from across the systems they already have. Learn how more than 6,000 customers – including Mondelez, AT&T and Consigli Construction – are using Quickbase to keep their biggest projects on track at Quickbase.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005702/en/