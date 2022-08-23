ArtsAI Named Fastest Growing Ad Technology Company in America

ArtsAI announced today their debut on the INC 5000 list at #56, with a 6,285% 3-year revenue growth rate. The Inc. 5000 list is considered the definitive measure of the most successful independent companies in America.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today." Special projects editor Eric Hagerman noted, "A strength runs through America's small businesses that defies the forces twisting our economy into such weird knots."

"It's a tremendous honor for ArtsAI to be listed as the fastest growing Ad Tech company on the INC 5000 list," said Erik Lundberg, ArtsAI CRO. "We'd like to congratulate Neato (Ecommerce solutions), as well as The Snow Agency, Franchise Ramp, and Movers + Shakers (agencies) who placed ahead of us in the Advertising & Marketing category where ArtsAI was ranked 5th in the U.S. We could not have accomplished this without our amazing customers and partners."

Yuri Khidekel, ArtsAI's CEO, said, "Benchmarking has shown ArtsAI's Predictive Personalization technology increases marketer Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) an average of 53%. And our audio ad attribution measurement with AI Boost optimization for podcasts, streaming audio, and coming soon for broadcast radio, enables audio ads to work even harder, further boosting ROAS. I'd like to thank our outstanding team for enabling us to debut so high up on the Inc. 5000 list. It was a tremendous surprise."

The complete Inc. 5000 list, with company profiles and an database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, on-sale August 23.

How the Inc. 5000 is determined

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About ArtsAI

ArtsAI provides trusted, AI-driven independent audio solutions for modern marketers, agencies, and media companies across podcasts, streaming audio, and coming soon, broadcast. Our machine learning probabilistic attribution measures marketer Web site and mobile app conversions. AI Boost provides insights, analytics, and optimizations to boost return on ad spend (ROAS). Our AI-driven Predictive Personalization customizes ad creative elements for each user cohort using advanced machine learning algorithms, increasing ROAS an average of 53%. The company's focus is audio, but our solutions also run effectively across display, digital video, and OTT/CTV. ArtsAI guarantees marketers who employ our AI Personalization a 30% ROAS lift within 60 days. See ArtsAI.com for details.

