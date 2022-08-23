Glassbox Joins the AWS Marketplace

The listing will help new customers find Glassbox on the AWS Marketplace and builds on the collaboration between Glassbox and AWS
Glassbox GLBX, a leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, announced that it is now live on the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog customers can use to find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software solutions. The inclusion of Glassbox on the AWS Marketplace allows prospective customers using the AWS platform to easily purchase its services, deepening the relationship between Glassbox and AWS.
"Glassbox joining the AWS Marketplace is going to have a lot of positive effects on our business," said Gaby Koren, Glassbox Chief Revenue Officer. "Being listed on AWS Marketplace provides another level of validation and positions Glassbox as a true partner that's trusted by AWS. It raises our visibility with potential customers and streamlines the onboarding of new customers that are already on the AWS platform."
Any company or organization can now purchase Glassbox and utilize its leading digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, with just a few clicks of their mouse, streamlining the entire process.
"Customers want easy-to-shop solutions, like Glassbox, to help them provide better digital experiences for their customers," continued Koren. "We are thrilled to collaborate with AWS to help our customers create frictionless digital journeys. Our digital experience analytics platform works in real time across mobile apps and websites to accelerate loyalty and growth."
To learn more about Glassbox visit us at: www.glassbox.com.
About Glassbox:
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works real-time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. From IT (Information Technology) and product management to marketing and compliance, teams can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey, and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure, and private cloud-based deployments.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005253/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.