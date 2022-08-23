Sault Ste. Marie Transit Services Selects Umo Contactless Fare Payments Platform

The new contract with Cubic Transportation Systems will bring the Umo mobility platform's contactless fare payment options to Ontario and expand Cubic's footprint in Canada

Sault Ste. Marie Transit Services has finalized its contract with Cubic Transportation Systems (Cubic) to deliver the Umo mobility platform as its new transit fare collection system, improving convenience and access to public transit by embracing contactless fare technology. Umo facilitates this type of payment with smart cards and mobile devices, including multi-ride tickets and pass products that are securely validated using QR code technology. Historically, this type of technology was limited to larger transit systems due to cost and complexity. Umo's platform approach makes contactless fare payments affordable, scalable and quick to deploy.

"The City of Sault Ste. Marie is pleased to provide our community with a contactless fare payment option for transit services," said Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano. "Contactless fare payments are an important aspect of improving the customer experience and making transit more appealing to and convenient for riders."

The solution chosen by Sault Ste. Marie consists of the Umo SaaS platform, including new onboard bus mobile validators and new Canadian-made TAG fareboxes. Adoption of contactless payment methods enables agencies to move toward more simple mechanical cash fareboxes, which are less costly upfront and less expensive to manage and maintain. The joint Umo and TAG solution will help improve customer convenience and satisfaction, reduce agency operation and maintenance costs, and provide valuable data to better inform service planning and delivery.

Umo will be deployed to 39 vehicles in Sault Ste. Marie, including 26 conventional buses, two community buses and 11 paratransit buses. Once implemented, Umo will allow passengers to purchase fares on their mobile device, via passenger web portals and at retail locations. Accepted forms of onboard transit payments include smart cards, paper tokens and mobile phones. Cash payment will remain an option available to passengers with the new TAG fareboxes to ensure equitable access for everyone.

Sault Ste. Marie's transit fare collection system project is being funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) with contributions from the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario and the Corporation of the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

"I am thrilled to see that Sault Ste. Marie Transit Services has chosen Umo as its new transit fare collection system," said Ross Romano, member of provincial parliament for Sault Ste. Marie. "By implementing this system, we will significantly enhance the customer experience for transit riders in Sault Ste. Marie and become one of the first cities in Northern Ontario to go contactless."

"I am proud of the collaboration among the three levels of government under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to ensure funding for this project," said Terry Sheehan, member of parliament for Sault Ste. Marie. "The integration of contactless fare payments and integrated journey planning is an enhancement to the public transit system that will contribute to our overall recovery efforts in Sault Ste. Marie and Ontario."

This announcement expands Umo's presence in Canada. In January, Cubic announced BC Transit in British Columbia chose Umo as its preferred fare payments platform solution.

"With this new partnership, we're bringing the ease and convenience of contactless payments to the people of Sault Ste. Marie in the Province of Ontario," said Matt Newsome, SVP & GM, Americas, Cubic. "Payment flexibility and accessibility are essential to public transit, and this opportunity truly helps us deliver that to the riders of Sault Ste. Marie."

