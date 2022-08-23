Varicent Selects 19 E.D.G.E. Scholarship Program Recipients for 2022

The annual scholarship program reinforces Varicent's commitment to diversity in the technology industry

Varicent, an industry-leading SaaS company, has selected 19 winners for its E.D.G.E. Scholarship Program, reinforcing its commitment to diversity in the technology sector. The scholarship program launched in 2021 and has been running for two consecutive years. 23 previous recipients have also renewed their scholarships.

The E.D.G.E. Scholarship Program (which stands for Equity, Diversity, Growth, Empowerment) was created to foster more opportunities for diversity within the technology sector for historically underrepresented people, specifically women and people of color, with an emphasis on the Black and Latinx communities. The program provides scholarships of $5,000 USD to high school seniors or current undergraduates located in Canada or the U.S. who plan to pursue a STEM-related major such as computer science, data science, and engineering.

"At Varicent, we are on a journey to become leaders in attracting, growing, and retaining exceptional talent from all demographics, and empowering our communities. This means looking beyond the employees in our organization and providing students with additional resources to leverage. Education is one of these resources, and a pathway to opportunity," says Marc Altshuller, CEO, Varicent. "I am proud we can help enable students to focus on their goals and invest in their long-term growth. Thank you to our internal panel, applicants, and everyone who has supported this initiative."

The scholarship recipients were selected based on several criteria and screened by our partner, Scholarship America, and reviewed by an internal panel created by Varicent. The panel contributed unique perspectives, STEM-backgrounds and expert knowledge. All winners selected by Varicent's panel met the scholarship criteria and possess promising potential within the technology sector.

"I have always been inspired by women in STEM as they fight against numerous stereotypes and stigmas. Through their experiences, I find the strength to pursue my own dreams and passions. In the future, I aspire to be a project manager for a chemical engineering consulting company as it is currently a male dominated position which is something I hope to change," said a E.D.G.E. Scholarship Winner.

The E.D.G.E. Scholarship Program is one of the initiatives under Varicent's corporate social responsibility banner. Applications for next year's scholarship will be accepted starting March 2023. To learn more about Varicent's E.D.G.E. scholarship and this year's recipients, please visit varicent.com/company/edge-scholarship.

