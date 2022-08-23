Cubic Delivers 1000th P5 Internal Subsystem for the F-35

Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions delivers the 1000th P5 Combat Training System for F-35 combat aircraft.

Cubic Corporation announced that the Cubic Mission and Performance (CMPS) division successfully delivered the 1000th P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) for the F-35 aircraft, a significant milestone in military innovation.

The F-35 P5 is an Internal Subsystem (IS) configuration that relays encrypted Time, Space and Position Information (TSPI) between participating aircraft and range ground stations during training sorties. Cubic's P5 IS is now included on more than 1000 F-35s, providing encrypted Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) for the world's most advanced fighter. This system is fully interoperable with the P5 Combat Training System (CTS) / Tactical Combat Training System Increment I (TCTS I) ACMI system. Over 2000 P5CTS/ TCTS I pods are in use around the world, with 17 Coalition partners and at 30 ACMI ranges across the globe, demonstrating an unprecedented, documented 98% mission availability rate. Both the F-35 P5 and P5CTS / TCTS I pod offer advanced weapons flyout simulations and real-time kill notifications.

"Cubic is pleased to deliver our 1000th P5CTS for the F-35 Enterprise," said Jonas Furukrona, vice president and general manager of LVC Training, CMPS. "We look forward to continuing to deliver this critical upgrade to our U.S. and Coalition warfighters. This is a major accomplishment for the future of air combat training and Cubic."

F-35 P5, combined with the Block 4A decryptor at the P5CTS ground station, enables Range Training Officers and exercise controllers to securely observe in real-time and in debrief the training event execution of F-35 participants at the appropriate classification level of the exercise. The F-35 P5 provides 5th generation fighter aircraft with ‘truth in training,' allowing the warfighter to protect their Techniques, Tactics, and Procedures (TTPs) during training from enemy exploitation. With F-35 P5, CMPS continues to enable future growth and advanced capabilities for air combat training while extending the value of prior training infrastructure investments made by their customers.

